Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm Gold" or the "Company") reports that a 5-year permit has been received to drill the Swift Katie Gold-Copper Property in the Golden Arc of SE British Columbia. The permit is valid until December 31st, 2030.

Preparation is underway for drilling in early 2026, with the initial focus on expansion of the gold mineralization identified in a drill program by the company in 2017 at the Swift Target. An initial 2,000m of drilling is planned to offset gold mineralization drilled in the TR19 area and around SK17-019 ~1km to the SW along the same mineralized trend which assayed 8.6m of 3.1g/t Au(1) (see Company news release dated September 7th, 2017 for details.)

In addition to the drilling program, a surface program will be conducted to further delineate currently identified gold mineralization and to generate new drill targets from key underexplored target areas.

The Katie Copper-Gold Porphyry target is also permitted for drilling where semi-continuous, strongly anomalous Cu-Au mineralization has been outlined by drilling over a 1.8km cumulative strike length. Highlights from company drilling at the Katie Target include 101.5m of 0.19% Cu, 0.12g/t Au incl. 12.8m of 0.43 % Cu, 0.15g/t Au from hole VKT08-069(1).

About The Swift Katie Property

The Swift Katie Project consists of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims, encompassing 83 square kilometres within a geologically favourable and highly metallogenic area of B.C. that historically has hosted several important mining camps.

Drilling to date on the Katie zone has identified three accumulations of semi continuous Cu-Au mineralization over a 1,800m cumulative strike length. Initial work by Paradigm has identified eight infill holes totaling 2,600m which, when completed, should significantly enhance both the size and continuity of the mineralization. Widespread Cu-in-soil anomalies suggest several additional untested targets.

The Au-Ag zones at the Swift target warrant further exploration and follow-up based on encouraging results from company drilling in 2016 and 2017. Gold-silver mineralization at Swift is hosted in highly deformed and strongly altered volcaniclastic rocks of the prospective Elise Formation. The rock package may reflect a transitional environment from a porphyry to an epithermal system and exhibits some similarity to styles of mineralization identified in the historic Rossland Mining Camp (past production: 2.7M oz/Au; 3.4M oz/Ag and 120M lbs Cu) located just 25km to the west of the property.

About Paradigm Gold

With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America in the identification and development of precious metal deposits, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value. Currently, the Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu/Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access and excellent infrastructure.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is the Exploration Manager of Paradigm Gold Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Swift-Katie project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure. He has approved the issuance of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page, K.C."

Lawrence Page, K.C., Chairman and Director, Paradigm Gold Corporation

(1) Reported interval is core length. True widths undetermined.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Paradigm Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275816

SOURCE: Paradigm Gold Corporation