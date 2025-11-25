

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation softened slightly in October, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 3.0 percent yearly in October, following a 3.1 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the third successive monthly increase.



Prices for marine products increased notably by 14.3 percent from last year, and those for food products were 8.8 percent higher. Meanwhile, the price decline in the metal industry deepened to 4.4 percent from 2.3 percent.



The price index for exported products climbed 1.5 percent, and those for domestic industries grew by 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News