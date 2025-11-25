In 2022, when Europe faced a major energy crisis due to a sharp decline in gas imports from Russia, France had to increase its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ensure its own energy security and contribute to that of Europe. To this end, and at the request of the authorities, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) provided France, at its own expense and without any public subsidies, with a LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the port of Le Havre.

This terminal acted as a "safety net," with its additional gas import capacity proving potentially very useful in the event of significant consumption peaks caused by winter weather conditions or geopolitical tensions. In doing so, TotalEnergies made a full contribution to the country's energy sovereignty in a highly tense and uncertain context.

Now that gas supply conditions in France and Europe have stabilized, the Company notes that the floating LNG terminal in Le Havre is no longer necessary, as evidenced by its lack of use and as observed by the Rouen Administrative Court in its decision of October 16, 2025.

In this context, TotalEnergies has decided to demobilize its LNG FSRU in Le Havre.

TotalEnergies, the world's third largest LNG player

TotalEnergies is the world's third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 40 Mt/y in 2024 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The Company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies' ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

