

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a 10-year, $931 million agreement from the Defense Information Systems Agency to upgrade its data centers with a secure hybrid multi-cloud platform.



The agreement involves upgrading their data centers to a secure hybrid multi-cloud setup. This project will make use of HPE's GreenLake-based Private Cloud Enterprise to set up an environment that meets National Institute of Standards and Technology standards, featuring both on-premises and air-gapped management.



The goal of this upgrade is to enhance DISA's capacity to support global military operations with quicker communications, better AI features, and improved data protection.



By integrating public and private cloud systems, HPE aims to help DISA streamline its operations, boost efficiency, and simplify IT complexities across its critical services.



HPE is currently trading at $21.18, up $0.10 or 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



