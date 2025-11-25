Dassault Aviation and cortAIx sign a strategic partnership for a sovereign AI serving the air combat of the future

(Meudon - Saint Cloud, 25/11/2025) - Dassault Aviation and Thales, through cortAIx, its artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator, have entered into a strategic partnership for the development of controlled and supervised AI for defence aeronautics. This partnership was signed on 18 November by Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Patrice Caine, Chairman & CEO of Thales. The announcement was made on Tuesday 25 November at the Grand Palais in Paris, during the International Adopt AI Summit organised under the patronage of the French President.

Dassault Aviation, an architect of collaborative air combat systems, and cortAIx, Thales' trusted AI accelerator, are teaming up to develop sovereign AI solutions. These cover the functions for manned and unmanned aircraft, for observation, situation analysis, decision-making, planning and control during military operations.

"This partnership is reflected in research and innovation programmes dedicated to the collaborative air combat of the future, with a view to incorporating AI into aeronautical defence systems. It is the culmination of strategic discussions launched by Dassault Aviation and Thales' AI accelerator, cortAIx, and illustrates our shared commitment to trusted, sovereign and controlled artificial intelligence for the armed forces," says Pascale Lohat, Chief Technical Officer at Dassault Aviation.

Dassault Aviation and cortAIx are developing a lasting cooperation with a high-level, global ecosystem. Their work is carried out in accordance with national and European ethical principles and regulations (AI Act).

"cortAIx will bring to this strategic partnership with Dassault Aviation the best of Thales' technological heritage, enriched by decades of military experience, combined with the agility and dynamics of a powerful innovation accelerator. Present in France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore and soon in the United Arab Emirates, cortAIx relies on recognised technological partners to transform AI advances into concrete levers of sovereignty and efficiency," says Mickael Brossard, Vice-President of cortAIx Factory, Thales.

This partnership was presented on 25 November to the guests of the Adopt AI event, via a large-scale illustration of the ambitions of the research and innovation programmes and initiatives currently supported by the European Defence Fund. Dassault Aviation and Thales, through cortAIx, presented their strategy for a controlled, supervised, sovereign, secure and trustworthy AI in the service of humanity, in front of an audience of representatives from the main French and European institutional, academic and economic bodies participating in the event.

