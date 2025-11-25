

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $252 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.432 billion from $2.160 billion last year.



Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.432 Bln vs. $2.160 Bln last year.



