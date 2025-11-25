

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that people who took GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy before getting pregnant may have a higher risk of some pregnancy complications.



The study looked at health data from nearly 1,800 pregnancies between 2016 and 2025, mostly involving women with obesity. Compared with women who never used these drugs, those who had used them were more likely to have preterm births, diabetes during pregnancy, and high blood pressure conditions such as preeclampsia.



The study found that women who stopped GLP-1 drugs before or early in pregnancy gained about 7.2 pounds more than women who never took them. They also had a 32 percent higher chance of gaining too much weight during pregnancy, a 30 percent higher risk of diabetes, a 29 percent higher risk of high blood pressure, and a 34 percent higher risk of preterm birth. However, there was no difference in C-section rates or babies' birth size.



Dr. Camille Powe, one of the study authors, said more research is needed to fully understand the benefits and risks of stopping these drugs during pregnancy.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News