Ares Management Corporation to Present at the 2025 Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 8:40 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

