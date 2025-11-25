Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDY) (FSE: KM0) (the "Corporation" or "Kenadyr"), to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., announces it has appointed Enrico Gay as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gay is a founding member of Kenadyr's transformation to Algo Grande and has spearheaded the ongoing acquisition of the Adelita Project as well as the Company's recent financing. A capital markets professional with over a decade of experience in project management, Mr. Gay brings a proven record of hands-on leadership in corporate structuring, finance, project execution, team development, and strategic communications, supporting both private and public companies across mining, technology, and other business sectors. He holds a BA from the University of British Columbia. Timothy McCutcheon has stepped down from his role as CEO but remains as a Director of the Company.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Kenadyr Metals, commented: "Kenadyr is entering a new chapter of growth with the acquisition of the Adelita Project and the formation of an expanding management team. I am proud to lead the Company as we advance this district-scale, copper-gold-silver skarn-porphyry system. With Dr. Peter Megaw and Minera Cascabel as our on-the-ground partners in Mexico, and the Company's accomplished capital markets team, we are well positioned to unlock the project's full potential and drive long-term growth with a clear mandate to deliver significant shareholder value."

Timothy McCutcheon, Director of Kenadyr Metals, commented: "Kenadyr is on a new path of project development with its pending acquisition of the Adelita copper project in Mexico, and Enrico is the perfect fit for the Company to advance this project successfully. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to make the Company a success."

Kenadyr Metals Corp. is in the process of acquiring 100% of the Adelita Project, a district-scale copper-gold-silver system in the Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt. Following reactivation, the Company will operate as Algo Grande Copper Corp., a growth-focused copper exploration company focused on expanding the Adelita Project - a district scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver project situated in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The Company is committed to disciplined, data-driven exploration and technical excellence as it advances the project toward resource definition.

All required documentation for the Adelita acquisition and TSXV reactivation has been submitted. The Company and vendors are now awaiting the Exchange's final review and confirmation of a reactivation date. Upon approval, Kenadyr will resume trading as Algo Grande Copper Corp.

About Kenadyr Metals Corp.

Kenadyr Metals Corp. (TSXV: KEN.H) (OTC: KNDYF), to be renamed Algo Grande Copper Corp., is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project - a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,985-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF KENADYR METALS CORP.

"Enrico Gay"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals for the Transaction, the completion of the name change, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Corporation with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca).

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Corporation's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

