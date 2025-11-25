

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $343 million or $1.60 per share, compared to $275 million or $1.27 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $1.85 billion, compared to $1.57 billion last year.



Looking forward to fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.901 billion to $1.917 billion, earnings per share of $1.40 - $1.57 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.59 - $2.67.



For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $7.150 - $7.165 billion, earnings per share of $5.16- $5.33 and adjusted earnings of $10.18 - $10.25 per share.



