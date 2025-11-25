

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.548 billion, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $1.175 billion, or $1.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dell Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.762 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $27.005 billion from $24.366 billion last year.



Dell Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.548 Bln. vs. $1.175 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.28 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $27.005 Bln vs. $24.366 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $31.0 B - $32.0 B Full year EPS guidance: $9.92 Full year revenue guidance: $111.2 B - $112.2 B



