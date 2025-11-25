Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval for the amended and restated net smelter return royalty agreements (the "Amended Agreements") with Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant"), as previously announced on August 29, 2025 and further clarified on November 19, 2025.

The Amended Agreements shall replace and consolidate the prior royalty arrangements relating to Silver Elephant's Mongolian coal properties and Bolivian silver properties.

Silver Elephant continues to guarantee the payment of royalties owing under the Amended Agreements on behalf of its applicable subsidiaries, which are the royalty payors.

The Amended Agreements constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Oracle Commodity Holding relied on available exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the Amended Agreements.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity Holding can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Powell"

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275928

SOURCE: Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.