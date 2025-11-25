

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $305 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.705 billion from $1.658 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.705 Bln vs. $1.658 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.01 - $2.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.615 B - $1.765 B Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $6.625 B - $6.875 B



