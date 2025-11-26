News Release Highlights:

1. Forte Group announces its planned corporate transformation to Vanta Holdings Inc. (VANTA), marking a significant milestone in the Company's evolution into a next-generation wellness company focused on longevity, human performance, functional hydration, and premium nutraceutical innovation. 2. The strategic rebrand to VANTA unifies the Company's growing portfolio of functional beverages and nutraceutical products, including its flagship VANTA Blackwater and its expanding suite of longevity-focused mineral and performance-support formulations, under a single premium identity designed to accelerate expansion across the United States and broader North American wellness markets. 3. The transition to VANTA strengthens the Company's long-term brand architecture and positions it to scale a diversified ecosystem of functional beverages and advanced nutraceuticals, supported by a cohesive identity that enhances consumer engagement, improves market visibility, and reinforces the Company's path toward sustained corporate growth.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z)("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance, announces that it intends to change its name (the "Name Change") to Vanta Holdings Inc. ("VANTA"), subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company also intends to change its trading symbol on the CSE. The Company's current trading symbols on the OTC Markets and Frankfurt Stock Exchange are expected to remain unchanged at this time. However, the Company intends to pursue changes to its OTC trading symbol to reflect the new corporate name and will provide updates in due course.

Strategic Rebrand to VANTA

The strategic Name Change to VANTA a marks a significant evolution in the Company's ongoing growth as a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance. The rebrand unifies the Company's expanding portfolio of functional beverages and nutraceuticals under one bold and distinctive identity, VANTA, establishing a cohesive platform for accelerated growth, brand scalability, and long-term value creation.

The VANTA identity embodies strength, sophistication, and innovation. Inspired by Vantablack, one of the darkest man-made substances known, the name reflects the Company's commitment to depth, purity, and excellence across its product ecosystem. The rebrand is designed to communicate these same principles to consumers and investors, emphasizing performance, longevity, and authenticity as the Company continues to expand its premium longevity and human performance focused product lines and market presence.

As part of the corporate transformation to VANTA, the Company is undertaking a full strategic unification of its consumer-facing brand. This includes transitioning all existing TRACE branded functional beverages and nutraceutical products to the VANTA brand on a phased basis as current inventory cycles through production and distribution. The transition reflects the Company's objective to align its parent company identity with the consumer brand that will represent its product ecosystem across all markets. Management believes that moving to a single, modernized VANTA brand will strengthen brand continuity, enhance consumer recognition, and support more cohesive marketing and distribution strategies in Canada, the United States, and international markets. This alignment is intended to reinforce the premium positioning of the Company's longevity-focused product portfolio and advance its long-term strategy of establishing VANTA as a next-generation global wellness brand.

VANTA Blackwater: The Foundation of Longevity

Born from Canada's protected aquifers, VANTA Blackwater represents the convergence of nature, science, and human performance. It begins with naturally alkaline spring water sourced from the Rocky Mountain of British Columbia, drawn from deep underground aquifers renowned for their mineral balance and purity. This pristine water forms the foundation for a proprietary infusion process that transforms it into one of the most advanced functional wellness beverages in its category.

Through this process, VANTA introduces a precise blend of fulvic and humic minerals, organic compounds formed over millions of years through natural earth-derived transformation. These ancient minerals are purported to support nutrient absorption, cellular function, and overall vitality.1 The infusion process increases the water's natural alkalinity from pH 7.7 to pH 8.7, enriching it with essential trace minerals and imparting its signature natural dark hue, the hallmark of VANTA Blackwater.

Each bottle of VANTA Blackwater delivers power in every drop. It provides a pure, functional hydration experience that supports cognitive function, immune strength, gut health, cellular regeneration, and natural detoxification. 1,2 The formulation's rich mineral profile helps neutralize free radicals, enhance nutrient absorption, and promote mitochondrial function that supports recovery, energy, and longevity.1

VANTA Blackwater reflects the Company's belief that wellness begins with balance and that true strength comes from within. By merging naturally alkaline water with ancient minerals and modern innovation, VANTA has created a product that goes beyond hydration, offering restoration, resilience, and vitality in every drop. This product represents the cornerstone of the Company's unified wellness strategy and underscores its commitment to delivering premium health solutions to a global audience.

Expanding the VANTA Wellness Experience Across Canadian, U.S., and International Markets

As the Company advances the VANTA wellness platform, it is simultaneously expanding its ecosystem of longevity-focused nutraceuticals across Canadian, U.S., and international markets. In Canada, the Company continues to leverage its owned manufacturing infrastructure and existing distribution capabilities to scale domestic availability of its functional beverages and nutraceutical formulations, with the goal of deepening its market presence and strengthening national distribution. In the United States, the Company is prioritizing market entry for its VANTA-branded nutraceutical lines through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel and strategic next-generation interactive commerce platforms designed to accelerate brand adoption and consumer engagement. Internationally, the Company is preparing to execute on its previously disclosed alliance with Shanghai-based Rocky Mountain Water Ltd. ("Rocky Mountain"), a premium beverage distributor in China established in 2015. Through this alliance, and following updated production timelines and revised launch scheduling influenced by external factors outside of the Company's control, Naturo Group and Rocky Mountain have finalized modified initial purchase orders totaling approximately $2,500,000 for TRACE Blackwater, expected to be fulfilled within the first twelve months following the initial shipment. The Company anticipates that the initial shipment will occur in December 2025. Collectively, these initiatives reflect the Company's long-term strategy to broaden the reach of the VANTA wellness platform and position its longevity-focused product suite for scalable growth across multiple geographic markets.

Building on the foundation established by VANTA Blackwater, the Company is expanding its portfolio of wellness products to address growing consumer demand for mineral-rich and nutraceutical formulations that support longevity-focused daily routines, with an initial strategic emphasis on the U.S. market. The VANTA ecosystem includes:

VANTA Blackwater: A naturally alkaline mineral water infused with ancient fulvic and humic compounds, offering a distinctive functional hydration experience. Blackwater is formulated to support general wellness, including gut health, cognitive function, immune balance, and natural detoxification, while providing a clean, mineral-rich hydration profile rooted in naturally occurring earth-derived minerals.1,2

VANTA BlackPowder: A premium daily mineral and vitamin drink mix crafted from ancient fulvic and humic mineral deposits sourced from the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia. Each single-serve stick pack delivers trace minerals, essential elements, and nutrients such as magnesium and Vitamin B12, providing convenient support for everyday cellular energy, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, and cognitive function. 1,2

VANTA BlackLiquid: A concentrated liquid mineral extract derived from naturally occurring fulvic and humic compounds. Designed for easy addition to water or beverages, BlackLiquid offers a versatile way for consumers to incorporate naturally sourced minerals into their daily routine.

VANTA Alkaline Spring Water: A naturally alkaline, mineral-balanced spring water sourced from the Company's protected aquifer in British Columbia and bottled at the source to preserve its natural purity.

VANTA Methylene Blue Slim: A metabolic performance formulation developed for individuals seeking support for cellular energy, metabolic efficiency, endurance, and daily vitality. Slim combines pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue with complementary functional ingredients such as L-theanine, guarana, and green tea extract. These ingredients are intended to enhance mitochondrial adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production, the body's primary energy molecule, support energy output under cellular stress or fatigue, and improve physical endurance and recovery.3,4

VANTA Methylene Blue Brain: A cognitive performance formulation developed for individuals seeking support for focus, clarity, memory, and sustained mental stamina. Brain combines pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue with complementary functional ingredients such as L-theanine and vitamin C, designed to support cognitive function, improve memory, and help protect against age-related cognitive decline by enhancing brain mitochondrial efficiency3,4

Together, these proprietary products form a comprehensive and expanding ecosystem of longevity-focused functional beverages and nutraceuticals. Each product contributes its own distinct wellness-oriented benefits that define the VANTA brand, and reflects the Company's broader mission to deliver premium hydration, mineral supplementation, and performance-aligned nutraceutical products that support balanced, active, and long-term wellness routines.

The expansion of the VANTA wellness line represents a meaningful step in the Company's strategy to build a broad, long-term ecosystem focused on hydration, foundational mineral support, and daily longevity-oriented routines. With additional formulations under development, the Company intends to continue expanding its presence across the North American and international functional beverage and nutraceutical markets, strengthening consumer engagement and supporting its long-term objective of becoming a leading provider of next-generation longevity and performance-focused products.

The Company will be obtaining a new CUSIP and ISIN number in connection with the Name Change. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be disclosed in a subsequent news release. The Company anticipates that the CSE will issue a bulletin to dealers advising of the Name Change and effective date of the Name Change.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance. Through its TRACE brand and private-label partnerships, Forte Group develops and manufactures a portfolio of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, the Company owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. Forte Group delivers wellness-driven products through traditional retail and e-commerce channels, providing consumers with innovative solutions to support long-term vitality and well-being.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, as well as statements regarding the general wellness attributes of certain VANTA products. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated performance and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's proposed corporate transformation and name change to Vanta Holdings Inc., anticipated timing and receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, expected changes to trading symbols, the strategic benefits of the rebrand, the unification and expansion of the Company's product portfolio under the VANTA identity, the development, launch, commercialization, and market acceptance of existing and future VANTA products, the Company's plans to scale its functional beverage and nutraceutical operations, expectations regarding consumer demand and market growth in the United States, North America, and other jurisdictions, the advancement of new formulations currently under development, and the Company's long-term objectives to build and expand a diversified ecosystem of longevity, hydration, and performance-focused wellness products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, risks associated with branding, rebranding, commercialization, consumer adoption, competitive market conditions, changes in demand for wellness and nutraceutical products, supply chain and manufacturing risks, economic and geopolitical conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Statements regarding the potential benefits of VANTA Blackwater, VANTA BlackPowder, VANTA BlackLiquid, VANTA Methylene Blue Slim, and VANTA Methylene Blue Brain relate solely to general wellness support. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and they have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada for therapeutic claims. Any references to functional attributes, minerals, nutrients, or naturally occurring compounds are provided for general informational purposes only and are not intended to imply clinically verified outcomes. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any nutraceutical or supplement product, particularly if they have medical conditions, are pregnant or breastfeeding, or are taking medications.

