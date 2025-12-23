Forte Group Holdings: Forte Group Receives BC Liquor Co-Packing Licence, Expanding Beverage Alcohol and Zero-Proof Manufacturing Capabilities at Its British Columbia Beverage Manufacturing Facility

News Release Highlights:

Forte Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group Enterprises Inc., has received a Liquor Co-Packing Licence, authorizing the Company to pursue beverage alcohol co-packing operations within a designated 10,000-square-foot licensed area of its 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bridesville, British Columbia, expanding the Company's permitted manufacturing capabilities. The licence positions Forte Group to evaluate and pursue future contract manufacturing opportunities with licensed beverage alcohol brands, as well as non-alcoholic "mock" or zero-proof liquor-style beverages, leveraging its broader production platform to support potential new revenue verticals and increased facility utilization. In parallel, the Company is evaluating the pursuit of an additional liquor licence that would permit direct sales to provincial liquor distribution authorities, in response to advanced discussions with an arm's-length strategic third party regarding a potential alcohol co-manufacturing relationship.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z)("Forte Group" or the "Company"), a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturo Group Enterprises Inc. ("Naturo Group"), has been issued Liquor Co-Packing Licence #312328 by the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (the "Alcohol Co-Packing Licence").

The Alcohol Co-Packing Licence authorizes the Company to pursue liquor co-packing operations within a designated approximately 10,000-square-foot licensed production area of the Company's 40,000-square-foot beverage manufacturing facility located in Bridesville, British Columbia. The licence is valid until March 31, 2026, and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the applicable Licensee Terms and Conditions Handbook and any related restriction or approval letters.

For clarity, the licence authorizes liquor co-packing activities only. Notwithstanding the inclusion of "cannabis" in the name of the issuing regulator, the licence does not permit any cannabis-related activities, and the Company does not conduct cannabis-related operations.

Strategic Rationale for the Alcohol Co-Packing Licence

The Alcohol Co-Packing Licence represents an important operational milestone as the Company continues to expand the scope of its permitted manufacturing activities and advance its broader commercialization strategy. The licence authorizes the Company to pursue contract manufacturing and packaging arrangements for beverage alcohol products, as well as non-alcoholic, mock, or zero-proof liquor-style beverages, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Under the Alcohol Co-Packing Licence, the Company is authorized to pursue co-packing arrangements with third-party customers that hold the required licences to sell beverage alcohol products to applicable provincial liquor distribution authorities. In any such arrangements, customers would be responsible for procuring all beverage alcohol inputs and ingredients and would retain ownership of the finished products, while the Company would provide manufacturing and co-packing services within the licensed portion of its Bridesville facility.

Leveraging its approximately 40,000-square-foot bottling and manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia, including the 10,000-square-foot licensed alcohol production area, the Company is positioned to evaluate opportunities to support licensed beverage alcohol brands and emerging zero-proof beverage innovators seeking alcohol-ready infrastructure, while maintaining its core focus on non-alcoholic beverages and nutraceutical products.

The Company intends to utilize the Alcohol Co-Packing Licence to evaluate and pursue contract manufacturing and co-packing opportunities for beverage alcohol products and non-alcoholic, mock, or zero-proof liquor-style beverages, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The Company has not entered into any definitive commercial agreements related to such activities as of the date of this news release and will provide disclosure of any material developments in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Application for Additional Liquor Licence

In parallel, the Company has applied for a separate liquor licence which, if granted, would permit the Company to sell beverage alcohol products directly to provincial liquor distribution authorities under its own licence. The application forms part of the Company's ongoing assessment of its permitted manufacturing and commercialization capabilities within the beverage alcohol sector. The granting of any additional licence remains subject to regulatory review and approval. The Company will disclose any material developments, including the issuance of such licence or the entry into any definitive commercial arrangements, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Forte Group Holdings Inc.

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (CSE:FGH)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance. Through its VANTA brand and private-label partnerships, Forte Group develops and manufactures a portfolio of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, the Company owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. Forte Group delivers wellness-driven products through traditional retail and e-commerce channels, providing consumers with innovative solutions to support long-term vitality and well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer and Director

info@fortegroup.co

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to utilize the Alcohol Co-Packing Licence; the scope, use, continued validity, and renewal of the Alcohol Co-Packing Licence; the utilization of a designated licensed portion of the Company's manufacturing facility; the anticipated operational benefits of the Alcohol Co-Packing Licence; the Company's ability to evaluate and pursue contract manufacturing and co-packing opportunities for beverage alcohol products and non-alcoholic, mock, or zero-proof liquor-style beverages; the potential diversification of revenue streams; increased facility utilization; the application for, review, and potential issuance of an additional liquor licence permitting direct sales to provincial liquor distribution authorities; and the Company's ability to execute on future manufacturing, operational, and commercialization initiatives while maintaining its core focus on non-alcoholic beverages and nutraceutical products. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, among others: the continued validity, renewal, and approval of applicable licences; compliance with regulatory requirements and licence conditions; the availability and effective utilization of manufacturing capacity; the ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals; market demand for beverage alcohol, zero-proof, and co-packing services; the ability to identify, negotiate, and execute definitive commercial agreements when appropriate; and general economic, market, and business conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: regulatory and licensing risks; the potential delay, non-approval, non-renewal, suspension, amendment, or revocation of licences; changes in applicable laws or regulatory interpretations; operational and manufacturing risks; capacity constraints; supply chain disruptions; fluctuations in market demand; competitive pressures; and general business, economic, and market risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

