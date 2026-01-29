Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Strategic Private Placement Financing to Advance Corporate Growth Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:FGHFF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z)("Vanta" or the "Company"), a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance, announces a proposed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement"), consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of up to 2,380,952 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), at aprice of $2.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $3.00 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Closing of the Private Placement is anticipated to occur on or about March 15, 2026, and may be completed in one or more tranches, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are intended to be allocated towards advancing the Company's business initiatives, the payment of outstanding payables and indebtedness, corporate awareness, and general working capital purposes. The securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Insiders may participate in the Private Placement, and such participation may constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Private Placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:FGHFF) (FSE:7BC0, WKN:A40L1Z) is a next-generation beverage and nutraceutical company focused on longevity and human performance. Through its VANTA brand and private-label partnerships, VANTA develops and manufactures a portfolio of alkaline and mineral-enriched beverages and nutraceutical supplements. Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, the Company owns a pristine natural alkaline spring water aquifer and operates a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility near Osoyoos, British Columbia. Vanta delivers wellness-driven products through traditional retail and e-commerce channels, providing consumers with innovative solutions to support long-term vitality and well-being.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vantablackwater.com

604-569-1414

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the proposed Private Placement, including the size, structure, pricing, timing, and anticipated closing thereof, which may occur in one or more tranches; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements of, and obtain any necessary approvals from, the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with the Private Placement; the participation of insiders in the Private Placement and the availability of exemptions under MI 61-101; the Company's ability to strengthen its balance sheet, fund operations, and advance its corporate growth initiatives; and the Company's broader business strategy, capital allocation priorities, and capital markets objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the Private Placement may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that regulatory or exchange approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; market conditions and investor demand; fluctuations in capital markets; the Company's ability to deploy capital as intended; changes in the Company's business plans, priorities, or capital requirements; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be completed as proposed or that the Company will achieve its anticipated corporate or financial objectives. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-strategic-private-placement-financing-to-advance-corpora-1131590