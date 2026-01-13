The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.01.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.01.2026Aktien1 US25401N5077 Digital Brands Group Inc.2 KYG4790P1037 InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo3 CA92214C1023 Vanta Holdings Inc.4 FR0014010YR7 Vergnet S.A.Anleihen/ETF1 DE000A3H2572 Baden-Württemberg, Land2 XS3232968803 Compass Group PLC3 FR00140159X7 L'Oréal S.A.4 US89236TPJ87 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.5 US900123DT49 Türkei, Republik6 XS3272206593 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)7 XS2179082727 Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA8 US09659X3C42 BNP Paribas S.A.9 XS3267907965 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.10 XS3267911645 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.11 US168863EF18 Chile, Republik12 XS3270897575 Heidelberg Materials Finance Luxembourg S.A.13 US44891CEG42 Hyundai Capital America14 USF8500RAF94 Société Générale S.A.15 US900123DU12 Türkei, Republik16 XS3272090195 African Development Bank17 AU3CB0330132 Asian Development Bank (ADB)18 XS3272223762 Chile, Republik19 XS3272223259 Chile, Republik20 DE000CZ457U8 Commerzbank AG21 DE000CZ457V6 Commerzbank AG22 US222213BJ84 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)23 USY4841PAK85 Korea Housing Finance Corp. [KHFC]24 US676167CS69 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG25 XS3268043554 Polen, Republik26 XS3268040964 Polen, Republik27 PTOTEDOE0010 Portugal, Republik28 US89236TPF65 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.29 US89236TPH22 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.30 FR0014015DL3 BPCE S.A.31 FR0014014IQ4 Caisse Nationale de Reassurance Mutuelle Agricole Groupama S.A.32 XS3232968985 Compass Group PLC33 USU6S68YAJ78 Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC34 DE000NLB52H9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-35 DE000NLB52G1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-36 DE000NLB52F3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-37 BE6371052927 VGP N.V.38 BE0390282516 Wallonne, Région39 BE0390281500 Wallonne, Région40 DE000A4DE9K2 Berlin, Land41 LU3206583067 Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF42 LU3206583901 Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF43 LU3206582846 Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF44 LU3206582929 Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF45 DE000ETFL656 Deka STOXX Future Water ESG UCITS ETF