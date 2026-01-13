The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.01.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 13.01.2026
Aktien
1 US25401N5077 Digital Brands Group Inc.
2 KYG4790P1037 InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
3 CA92214C1023 Vanta Holdings Inc.
4 FR0014010YR7 Vergnet S.A.
Anleihen/ETF
1 DE000A3H2572 Baden-Württemberg, Land
2 XS3232968803 Compass Group PLC
3 FR00140159X7 L'Oréal S.A.
4 US89236TPJ87 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
5 US900123DT49 Türkei, Republik
6 XS3272206593 Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
7 XS2179082727 Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
8 US09659X3C42 BNP Paribas S.A.
9 XS3267907965 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.
10 XS3267911645 Cellnex Finance Company S.A.
11 US168863EF18 Chile, Republik
12 XS3270897575 Heidelberg Materials Finance Luxembourg S.A.
13 US44891CEG42 Hyundai Capital America
14 USF8500RAF94 Société Générale S.A.
15 US900123DU12 Türkei, Republik
16 XS3272090195 African Development Bank
17 AU3CB0330132 Asian Development Bank (ADB)
18 XS3272223762 Chile, Republik
19 XS3272223259 Chile, Republik
20 DE000CZ457U8 Commerzbank AG
21 DE000CZ457V6 Commerzbank AG
22 US222213BJ84 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
23 USY4841PAK85 Korea Housing Finance Corp. [KHFC]
24 US676167CS69 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
25 XS3268043554 Polen, Republik
26 XS3268040964 Polen, Republik
27 PTOTEDOE0010 Portugal, Republik
28 US89236TPF65 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
29 US89236TPH22 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
30 FR0014015DL3 BPCE S.A.
31 FR0014014IQ4 Caisse Nationale de Reassurance Mutuelle Agricole Groupama S.A.
32 XS3232968985 Compass Group PLC
33 USU6S68YAJ78 Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC
34 DE000NLB52H9 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
35 DE000NLB52G1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
36 DE000NLB52F3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
37 BE6371052927 VGP N.V.
38 BE0390282516 Wallonne, Région
39 BE0390281500 Wallonne, Région
40 DE000A4DE9K2 Berlin, Land
41 LU3206583067 Amundi Core DAX UCITS ETF
42 LU3206583901 Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF
43 LU3206582846 Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF
44 LU3206582929 Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF
45 DE000ETFL656 Deka STOXX Future Water ESG UCITS ETF
