Mistral AI's "Le Chat Enterprise" AI assistant and "AI Studio" builder platform are now available on Dassault Systèmes' OUTSCALE sovereign cloud

Industry and the public sector prioritizing the protection of sensitive data, know-how and IP benefit from AI in Europe with the highest security standards

Partnership combines innovation, software excellence and sovereign cloud operations to support digital transformations across industry, government and society

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Mistral AI today announced that they have deepened their partnership to bring integrated, sovereign artificial intelligence services to regulated industries and the public sector in Europe.

Mistral AI's latest products "Le Chat Enterprise" AI assistant and "AI Studio" platform for tooling, models and infrastructure, are now available on Dassault Systèmes' OUTSCALE sovereign cloud, providing high-performing models for an AI in Europe with the highest confidentiality and security standards.

This unique combination of innovation, software excellence and sovereign cloud operations responds to challenges in industrializing generative AI while complying with data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

Enterprises and organizations in Europe that prioritize the protection of sensitive data, know-how and intellectual property can now benefit from ready-to-use, interoperable AI models in a trusted, sovereign environment that improve productivity and quality without stifling innovation, agility and competitiveness.

Le Chat Enterprise delivers deeply customizable AI capabilities with privacy and control. It brings together data, tools, and teams in a single interface, automating the generation of reports, marketing content and code, which reduces repetitive tasks and lowers error risks. AI Studio provides AI builders with complete control over their AI stacks while leveraging production-ready infrastructure, optimized inference engines, caching, routing, security controls and automated deployment. OUTSCALE is the first cloud to receive the highest security certification in Europe.

"Our partnership with Mistral AI furthers our ambition to provide sovereign, secure and high performing cloud solutions that support the major transformations taking place across industry, government and society in Europe. Together we will accelerate and widen the adoption of sovereign cloud for AI in Europe with full confidence to answer the needs of regulated industries and the public sector around data security, transparency, control and performance," said Philippe Miltin, CEO, OUTSCALE, Dassault Systèmes.

The availability of Le Chat Enterprise and AI Studio on OUTSCALE cloud was announced today at the Adopt AI event in Paris. Both Mistral AI products can be accessed on the OUTSCALE Marketplace, the online ecosystem for exploring, deploying and managing partner business solutions on OUTSCALE cloud.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About Mistral AI

Mistral AI is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions as well as end-to-end infrastructure with Mistral Compute. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral AI defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125824551/en/

