Galapagos NV: Galapagos Receives Transparency Notifications from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; November 26, 2025, 07:30 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received transparency notifications from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notifications on November 18 and November 19, 2025, from Bank of America Corporation indicating that it positively crossed the threshold of 5% of Galapagos' voting rights on November 12, 2025 following an acquisition of Galapagos' voting rights and equivalent financial instruments, and then subsequently fell below this threshold on November 14, 2025 following the disposal of such instruments.

On November 14, 2025, the Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 103,534 voting rights and 2,159,259 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 3.43% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares, versus 168,924 voting rights and 3,295,951 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.26%, in the previous notification.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total November 12, 2025 November 18, 2025 0.26% 5.00% 5.26% November 14, 2025 November 19, 2025 0.16% 3.28% 3.43%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated November 19, 2025 contains the following information:

Date of notification: November 19, 2025

Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 14, 2025

Threshold of voting rights crossed downwards (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,568 12,476 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 65,070 66,430 0.10% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 76,700 10,042 0.02% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 168,924 103,534 0.16% TOTAL 103,534 0 0.16% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 195,533 0.30% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 1,796,975 2.73% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 8,679 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 27 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 18,790 0.03% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 717 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/10/2027 27 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 162 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/01/2026 169 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 17/11/2025 12,521 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 28/08/2026 659 0.00% cash TOTAL 2,159,259 3.28%

TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 2,262,793 3.43%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification.

The notification dated November 18, 2025 contains the following information:

Date of notification: November 18, 2025

Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 12, 2025

Threshold of voting rights crossed upwards (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,568 0 0.02% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 65,070 0 0.10% 0.00% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 76,700 0 0.12% 0.00% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 0 0.02% 0.00% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 0 0.00% 0.00% Subtotal 168,924 0.26% TOTAL 168,924 0 0.26% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 196,491 0.30% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 2,936,452 4.46% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 4,089 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch International Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 19,220 0.03% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 744 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/01/2026 1,434 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 17/11/2025 12,521 0.02% cash TOTAL 3,295,951 5.00%

TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,364,875 5.26%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

