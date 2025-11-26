

The Japanese yen weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 181.07 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 180.57.



Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the yen edged down to 194.11 and 206.05 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 193.26 and 205.48, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 182.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the franc and 208.00 against the pound.



