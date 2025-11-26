Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) ("LVG" or the "Company") is pleased to report the first analytical results from the ongoing 4,000 m drill program at the fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project, located in the Lake Victoria goldfield of northern Tanzania. Assays for the first five holes confirm down-dip extensions of the primary mineralized zone beneath the current open-pit design and highlight additional hanging-wall and footwall potential.

The program combines reverse-circulation (RC) pre-collars with diamond-core (DD) tails, reducing cost and cycle time while ensuring high-quality geological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data needed for final pit design and early mine planning.

Highlights From First Five Holes

Consistent grades and widths comparable to the modelled resource confirm continuity of the main mineralized lodes.

Mineralization demonstrated to >250 m vertical depth, extending beyond the historical resource limit.

Additional lodes intersected in the footwall and hanging wall, offering potential to expand future resource estimates.

Initial results support both resource conversion and resource growth objectives of the Area C program.

Similar grades to the drill holes that make up the resource, at similar widths, confirm the depth extension of the mineralisation. Encouraging intersections of additional mineralisation in the footwall and hanging wall of the primary modelled mineralisation achieved and geological continuity demonstrated to vertical depth of more than 250m below surface. The historical inferred mineral resource to a maximum depth of 200m below surface have been demonstrated to extend further down-dip thus far with the current assay results and will be demonstrated with the continued drilling on this program.

These results strengthen confidence in the geological model and indicate meaningful potential to extend the open-pit shell and evaluate future underground optionality beyond the planned shallow open pit operation.

Five from the planned twenty-four drill holes have been completed with assay results received from the MSA Laboratory in Geita. The results are summarised in the table 1 and figure 1 below.

Table 1 Summary results of first batch of assays received

BHID X Y Z Azimuth Dip EOH Sample type Core size From To m g/t m.g/t IMWDR_005 377979 9679150 1180 180 -60 231.60 DD NQ 129.10 130.45 1.35 0.46 0.62 IMWDR_004 377979 9679090 1185 175 -60 150.60 DD NQ 72.77 74.05 1.28 0.66 0.84 IMWDR_008 378051 9679175 1180 190 -60 276.60 DD NQ 228.85 230.40 1.55 1.41 2.18 IMWDR_007 378051 9679125 1180 190 -60 210.80 DD NQ 132.80 135.36 2.56 6.96 17.82 IMWDR_007 378051 9679125 1180 190 -60 210.80 Included above 134.64 134.89 0.25 65.02 16.25 IMWDR_007 378051 9679125 1180 190 -60 210.80 DD NQ 150.80 153.55 2.75 1.96 5.38 IMWDR_009 378123 9679140 1180 190 -60 228.80 DD NQ 136.70 143.00 6.30 0.62 3.89 IMWDR_009 378123 9679140 1180 190 -60 228.80 DD NQ 169.75 171.08 1.33 11.88 15.80 IMWDR_009 378123 9679140 1180 190 -60 228.80 Included above 170.40 170.62 0.22 68.74 15.12 IMWDR_011 378190 9679115 1180 180 -60 220.60 DD NQ 131.10 134.63 3.53 3.40 12.01 TOTAL









1319.00







2.58 2.83 58.53

Notes: Collar coordinates Arc 1960 UTM 36S Collar azimuth Degrees - 0° is north Collar dip Degrees - negative is down Sample type DD - diamond drill True thickness True thickness is 0.66 of sample length QAQC Internal - every 20th sample is a Blank Sample, CRM & Duplicate sample. MSA Lab results all passed QAQC. Sample core size Split NQ core Type of analytical procedure MSA Labaratories (T) Limited - Geita, Chrysos PhotonAssay, International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001







Figure 1 Area C current pit designs, current drilling with drill hole results viewed towards the north-east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2214/275903_27dd1eb084fc39f0_002full.jpg

Management Commentary

Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO, commented: "These first results are exactly what we hoped to see as we advance Imwelo toward development. The drilling confirms that the mineralization continues beyond the limits of the current pit design, with additional lodes emerging in both the hanging wall and footwall. With assays now flowing, we expect steady news flow through year-end as we build the geologic and engineering foundation for construction."

Hendrick Mering, Exploration Manager, added: "The geology is lining up exceptionally well with our expectations. We are seeing strong quartz veining, alteration, and structural continuity across multiple zones. These early assays validate what we've observed in core and confirm that the resource remains open at depth. The down-dip potential below 250 metres is particularly encouraging."

Program Objectives

Final pit design & geotechnical: Collect oriented core and rock-mass data to refine slope angles, wall support requirements, and ramp geometry; complete in-pit geotechnical domains for the final pit shells.

Collect oriented core and rock-mass data to refine slope angles, wall support requirements, and ramp geometry; complete in-pit geotechnical domains for the final pit shells. Resource confidence & conversion: Infill shallow gaps to improve confidence in near-surface mineralization and, where supported by results, upgrade Inferred to Indicated categories and increase the Measured inventory in areas of sparse coverage.

Infill shallow gaps to improve confidence in near-surface mineralization and, where supported by results, upgrade Inferred to Indicated categories and increase the Measured inventory in areas of sparse coverage. Resource growth: Test down-dip extensions at ~100 m and ~200 m vertical depths and step-outs along strike to the west beyond the current pit limits.

Test down-dip extensions at ~100 m and ~200 m vertical depths and step-outs along strike to the west beyond the current pit limits. Grade control readiness: Generate data to plan close spaced, shallow grade control drilling to support early mining and ROM stockpile development.

Generate data to plan close spaced, shallow grade control drilling to support early mining and ROM stockpile development. Metallurgy: Collect representative core for confirmatory test work across oxide-transition-fresh domains to validate recoveries and inform early mine sequencing.

To support continuous updates, additional assays are pending from ongoing drilling and will be released as they become available.

Cautionary Note on Production Decision

Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Scott is a Director and Officer of the Company.

About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):

Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over fifty thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Imwelo Project which is a fully permitted gold project west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine. With historical resource estimates and a 2021 pre-feasibility study, the project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, positioning it as a near-term development opportunity.

LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group.

Taifa Group (a diverse group of companies with interests in amongst others, Mining, Telecoms, Oil & Gas, Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Leather) has entered into an agreement with the Company to obtain an equity stake in the Company and through its wholly owned subsidiary Taifa Mining (a wholly Tanzanian owned company), or other nominees. Taifa Mining will also conduct all the contract mining and civil works for the Imwelo project. Taifa Mining is Tanzania's largest mining contractor with over 30 years mining related experience. Taifa have been the contractor of choice to most mines in Tanzania and have maintained long and successful relationships with companies such as Petra, De Beers, Barrick, and AngloGold Ashanti. In addition, Taifa also owns the largest fleet of mining equipment in Tanzania. As a company, Taifa is committed to adopting and adhering to the latest internationally recognized standards throughout all aspects of its business.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Simon Benstead

Executive Chairman & CFO

Phone: +1 604-685-9316

Email: sbenstead@lakevictoriagold.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including: future exploration and development plans with respect to the Imwelo Project, contract work on the Imwelo Project by Taifa Mining, securing additional financing for the development costs of the Imwelo project, the closing of the acquisition of the Imwelo Project and the concurrent financing, including the satisfaction of the closing conditions thereunder, and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the acquisition and financing. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond LVG's control, including risks associated with or related to: the completion of the acquisition of the Imwelo project, the concurrent financing and related transactions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals and third-party consents, the volatility of metal prices and LVG's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving development or production, cost or other estimates; actual exploration or development plans and costs differing materially from the Company's estimates; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Tanzania and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally, including in response to the COVID-19 outbreak; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labor; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for LVG's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and LVG's reputation; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

LVG's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. LVG does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities LVG will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

