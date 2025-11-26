DXC Technology Company: DXC Named 'International Transformation Partner' at The European Technology Awards

ROME, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading global technology services provider, has been honored as International Transformation Partner at the 2025 Global Technology Excellence Awards. This recognition underscores DXC's continued leadership in driving digital transformation and delivering measurable business impact worldwide.

The award, organized by the Professional and Business Excellence Institute, acknowledges companies excelling in advancing technology and fostering innovation. This year's ceremony will be held in Rome in late November, bringing together global technology leaders to celebrate organizations making a lasting impact.

DXC was recognized for its pivotal role in customers' modernization journeys, innovative digital solutions, commitment to sustainability, and ability to empower organizations worldwide to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. This includes recent initiatives such as DXC's Xponential framework, designed to accelerate enterprise AI outcomes.

"Being honored for the third consecutive year, each time in a different category, is a testament to our global teams' expertise, dedication, and vision," said Juan Parra, President Europe, DXC Technology. "It reflects our commitment to driving innovation and enabling organizations to navigate complex transformation journeys successfully."

This year's honor continues DXC's winning streak at the Global Technology Excellence Awards, marking three consecutive years of recognition across different categories. In 2023, DXC was named Digital Transformation Partner of the Year, following work with the European Commission and several Member States on AI regulation and policy, alongside the company's growing public policy presence in the UK. In 2024, DXC received Company of the Year, in recognition of its continued influence in shaping global technology policy, including presenting written evidence on cyber, quantum, and other emerging technologies to the UN, UK Parliament, US, and EU Administrations.

