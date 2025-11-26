NASHVILLE, Tenn. & COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The proposed combination of Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. With shareholders of each company approving the merger on Nov. 6, 2025, Pinnacle and Synovus anticipate completing the merger Jan. 1, 2026, subject to satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions."Federal bank regulatory approval brings us another step closer to combining two strong organizations with a shared commitment to people," said Kevin Blair, Synovus CEO and who will be president and CEO of the combined company. "By leveraging the best of both firms, we'll accelerate growth, expand opportunities and deliver lasting impact for clients, team members and communities.""I'm incredibly proud of the teams on both sides of this deal who are working in lockstep to bring us together," said Pinnacle President and CEO Terry Turner, who will be chairman of the board for post-close Pinnacle. "This is such a complex process, but both teams are pulling in the same direction toward the end goal, which is to create a bank that's bigger, stronger and better able to serve the needs of our clients and communities than ever before."Integration teams are working closely together toward closing with clear plans for how the firm will operate on Day One, while also building the blueprint for integration. Throughout 2026, team members will work to bring systems, processes and people under the Pinnacle brand. Full system and brand conversions are expected to take place in the first half of 2027. Until then, clients at both firms should see very little change in their day-to-day business, and Synovus locations will continue to operate under the Synovus brand."There's no shortage of lessons learned to draw from in a merger like ours, and we've made decisions and taken actions to avoid pitfalls," Blair said. "By focusing on the client and team member experiences and keeping local leadership and continuity across our markets, we're building on Pinnacle's legacy as one of America's top-performing banks with engaged and purposeful teams, a loyal and growing client base and outsized shareholder returns."The combined firm will have $116 billion in assets and headquarters in two of the Southeast's most important and fastest growing markets: The holding company will be based in Atlanta, GA, and Pinnacle Bank will be based in Nashville, TN, as a Tennessee state-chartered bank and member of the Federal Reserve System.About PinnaclePinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2025 deposit data from the FDIC. Pinnacle is No. 9 on FORTUNE magazine's 2025 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its ninth consecutive appearance and was recognized by American Banker as one of America's Best Banks to Work For 12 years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2024.The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $56.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in several primarily urban markets across the Southeast.Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.About Synovus Financial Corp.Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including wealth services, treasury management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Synovus has 244 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. 