Tyler Insurance Group and AmeriLife's Pinnacle Financial Services Announces Partnership to Scale Mission and Serve More Families

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership between its affiliate, Pinnacle Financial Services ("Pinnacle"), and Tyler Insurance Group ("Tyler Insurance"), a family-led Medicare and health brokerage. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Tyler Insurance has built a reputation for excellence in delivering personalized health coverage solutions, specializing in face-to-face Medicare Advantage and Supplement sales, ACA plans, and group health offerings. Operating in all 50 states, the firm combines national reach with a local touch, ensuring clients receive guidance tailored to their unique needs. Beyond its core business, Tyler Insurance has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to continuity of care, championing community health advocacy as a cornerstone of its mission. This dedication extends to a deep-rooted culture of philanthropy and volunteerism, with initiatives focused on supporting low-income communities and improving access to essential health resources. As a family-led organization, Tyler Insurance continues to uphold values of trust, service, and innovation-empowering agents and clients alike to thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

"We've always believed in building something that lasts-not just for our clients, but for the generations of family brokers who've helped us grow," said Lee and Laura Tyler, Owners of Tyler Insurance. "This partnership with Pinnacle and AmeriLife is a natural next step. It allows us to scale our mission, deepen our community impact, and continue supporting agents who share our values."

"Our success is shared. Tyler Insurance wouldn't be where it is today without its incredible national team and trusted partners across Nevada, Connecticut, Kentucky, and Colorado," added Jeremy Boz, partner and senior vice president of Tyler Insurance. "With this partnership, we're thrilled to grow alongside the leadership at Pinnacle and AmeriLife to keep pushing innovation forward."

This partnership will enable Tyler Insurance to accelerate its growth, particularly in the ancillary health insurance market, and expand its reach across the Midwest and Southeast United States. With considerable operational alignment already in place with Pinnacle, the integration will be seamless, allowing Tyler's agents to benefit from Pinnacle's and AmeriLife's robust infrastructure, training, and support.

"Tyler Insurance has been a true partner to Pinnacle for years," said Kevin Shields, President and CEO of Pinnacle Financial Services. "Their values align perfectly with ours, and their younger generation of licensed agents brings fresh energy and innovation. We're excited to grow together and expand our shared vision for the industry, agents, and clients nationwide."

"AmeriLife is thrilled to welcome Tyler Insurance into our family," added Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer of Health for AmeriLife. "Their commitment to community, continuity of care, and agent-first culture makes them an ideal partner. Together, we'll unlock new opportunities for agents and clients alike."

About Tyler Insurance Group

Tyler Insurance Group is a family-led health and Medicare brokerage headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The agency offers comprehensive health insurance solutions-including Medicare Advantage, Medigap, Part D, ACA/Marketplace plans, employer-sponsored benefits, dental, vision, life, disability, and travel medical coverage-serving clients in all 50 states. As an FMO built by agents for agents, Tyler continuously refines and shares best-in-class systems and tools to empower a new generation of brokers. For more information, visit tylerinsurancegroup.com.

About Pinnacle Financial Services

Pinnacle Financial Services is a national marketing organization licensed in 50 states. They are dedicated to serving independent insurance agents and agencies by providing world-class service, training and back-office support. Visit PFSInsurance.com and follow Pinnacle on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

