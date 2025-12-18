American Alliance Marketing Group and AmeriLife's Pinnacle Financial Services Form Strategic Alliance

Partnership enables an expansive health distribution network and resources with specialized expertise in the Medicare and senior health insurance market

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Pinnacle Financial Services, one of the nation's leading full-service health, life, annuity, and long-term care national marketing organizations and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), today announced a strategic partnership with American Alliance Marketing Group, a Medicare brokerage group offering a comprehensive range of senior health insurance products. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders committed to empowering agents and agencies with innovative tools, resources, and support to drive growth and deliver exceptional client experiences. With its network of financial professionals, independent insurance agents, brokers, and private individuals, American Alliance will operate under the AmeriLife umbrella alongside Pinnacle Financial Services, expanding AmeriLife's bespoke health distribution channel.

"By integrating AAMG into our operations, we're not just expanding our footprint - we're enhancing our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Kevin Shields, President & CEO, Pinnacle Financial Services. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional service in the health insurance distribution space. As we move forward together, we're excited to leverage our combined strengths to drive success for our agents, clients, and the communities we serve."

American Alliance co-founders Mike Williams and Bob Phillips added, "We're excited to join Pinnacle and AmeriLife to leverage their extensive resources and scale. The AmeriLife distribution network stands out for its power and sophistication, offering a unique blend of autonomy and support that will enable us to achieve our ambitions for the future of American Alliance."

As part of this partnership, American Alliance will continue to operate under its established brand while gaining access to Pinnacle's best-in-class resources and support. This integration is expected to expand Pinnacle's holistic offerings in the senior health insurance market. Furthermore, American Alliance's strong presence in the south-central United States is anticipated to grow further with Pinnacle's support, potentially leading to expansion into new regions.

"American Alliance is a perfect fit for the AmeriLife family of companies, bringing deep expertise in senior health insurance products to our growing health distribution network," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer of Health at AmeriLife. "It's partnership with Pinnacle underscores our commitment to building a robust network of companies that meet the diverse needs of agents and clients across the country, while driving growth in our holistic health distribution channel."

AmeriLife's strategic partnership model allows companies to focus on their passion for helping consumers with life and health insurance and financial services products, unencumbered by the administrative burdens that often accompany growth. With AmeriLife handling the operational heavy lifting, partner companies can scale their businesses efficiently, expand their market reach, and enhance their overall competitiveness in the industry.

About Pinnacle Financial Services

Pinnacle Financial Services is a national marketing organization licensed in 50 states. They are dedicated to serving independent insurance agents and agencies by providing world-class service, training, and back-office support. Visit PFSInsurance.com and follow Pinnacle on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About American Alliance Marketing Group

American Alliance Marketing Group (AAMG) in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded by Mike Williams and Bob Phillips in 2006. With more than 75 years of combined experience in the insurance industry, the company's mission is to offer competitive products, leads, and commissions while supporting superior service to customers and clientele. Through the products offered, Mike and Bob establish a relationship with each customer. Their commitment to client engagement stems from their expertise in the insurance industry and their backgrounds in sales, marketing, and management. For more information, visit AmericanAllianceMG.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

