Recognition highlights 8x8's continued innovation in intuitive, customer-first communication design

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, wins Gold in the User Experience Design (UX) Business category at the 2025 London Design Awards for 8x8 Engage.

The London User Experience (UX) Design Awards honours design that puts users first celebrating digital experiences that are intuitive, purposeful, and engaging. This category recognises outstanding UX design across mobile apps, websites, digital platforms, wearable technology, smart home systems, healthcare tools, mobility services, and lifestyle products. It highlights work that enhances usability, accessibility, and user satisfaction across every touchpoint.

Modern customer-facing teams lose time and context every day because their communication tools don't work the way they do. They move fast, jump between channels, and collaborate across functions, yet they're forced to manage disconnected apps that slow response times and create inconsistent service.

That's the problem 8x8 Engage solves, and it's why the London Design Awards recognised it for delivering a mobile-first, unified workspace purpose-built for frontline and expert teams. 8x8 Engage brings every customer interaction voice, video, SMS, RCS, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Viber into one intelligent workflow powered by context and AI.

It's designed for how teams actually work on the move and collaborating across teams so the impact is simple: faster responses, fewer dropped handoffs, and teams who stay focused on customers instead of chasing information. It gives organisations a clearer, more consistent customer experience without adding complexity.

"User experience is a business differentiator, and winning Gold validates our commitment to delivering technology that reduces operational effort for every knowledge worker," said Dhwani Soni, Global Vice President of Product Design and User Experience at 8x8, Inc. "8x8 Engage is intentionally designed for the experts behind the scenes billing, IT, HR, and finance, to name a few as well as the field teams working on the move. By streamlining their communication and information flow, we help organisations improve resolution time, collaboration efficiency, and overall customer satisfaction. When technology empowers specialists to work smarter with less cognitive load, the business feels the impact immediately in performance, quality, and loyalty."

A Cornerstone of the 8x8 Platform for CX

8x8 Engage is part of the 8x8 Platform for CX, which unifies contact centre, unified communications, and API solutions into one intelligent, scalable solution. 8x8 Engage is purpose-built to extend the platform to every customer-facing role, so organisations can standardise on one architecture, speed adoption, and deliver consistent, connected experiences, without adding operational overhead.

To learn more about 8x8 Engage and the 8x8 Platform for CX, visit 8x8.com.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience-combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. We help customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

