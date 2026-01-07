Acquisition accelerates shift from enterprise messaging to orchestrated, omnichannel customer experiencesSINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, has acquired Maven Lab, a Singapore-based leader in mobile marketing and enterprise messaging, accelerating the company's strategy to deliver end-to-end customer engagement across the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition expands 8x8's APAC-native messaging, automation, and customer engagement capabilities, strengthening support for enterprise and public-sector organizations across Asia-Pacific that require secure, high-volume communications with local relevance and regional scale."Maven Lab brings deep experience delivering packaged, outcome-oriented messaging solutions that customers can deploy quickly," said Sylvain Chaperon, General Manager, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. "Together, we will expand our ability to help APAC organizations run secure, high-volume customer communications across more channels, with expanded regional coverage and support."Strategic Expansion in CPaaSThe integration of Moobidesk - Maven Lab's cloud-based customer engagement and messaging platform - alongside the company's wider communication and automation capabilities into the 8x8 Platform for CX will deliver a more scalable, unified, and comprehensive platform for the region. This enables improved performance across enterprise messaging and expands the ability to support a broader range of customer interaction channels.The combined teams will evaluate enhancements to extend engagement capabilities in the region, including richer interaction experiences, smarter automation, and support for emerging channels. Together, 8x8 and Maven Lab will help organizations across industries such as finance, eCommerce, healthcare, logistics, and travel improve speed, consistency, and governance in customer communications."Joining forces with 8x8 is a step-change for what our customers can do next," said Hiew Wee Soon, Co-Founder and CEO at Maven Lab. "We are bringing Singapore-built messaging and engagement capabilities together with 8x8's global scale, security, and CPaaS expertise so organizations across Southeast Asia and beyond can launch richer customer journeys faster, automate more intelligently, and communicate with greater reliability. And it sets a clear direction for a more unified platform that helps enterprises move from sending messages to orchestrating end-to-end customer engagement."Real-World Impact Across APACMaven Lab's platforms are already trusted by regional organizations in healthcare, media and transport, delivering millions of customer engagements, outreach, and notification messages each year.With access to 8x8's global scale, regional data centers, and enterprise-grade compliance, customers are expected to improve throughput and reliability, strengthen data protection, and enhance security through 8x8's advanced fraud prevention and authentication suite. The combined capabilities will support more sophisticated automation and omnichannel communication experiences across APAC.About 8x8, Inc.8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience - combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.Copyright 2025 8x8, Inc. 8x8 and associated brand assets are trademarks of 8x8, Inc. All rights reserved.Contacts8x8, Inc.Media Enquiries:8x8@redhill.asia

