TOKYO, Nov 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model of the Xforce compact SUV has received the Thailand Car of the Year 2025 at the Thailand Car & Motorcycle Marketing Awards 2025 Ceremony, organized by the Thai Automotive Journalists Association (hereafter, TAJA). This marks the first time Mitsubishi Motors has earned this honor, alongside receiving the Pioneer of Thai Auto Export award at the same event.Xforce HEV model(https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsroom/newsrelease/2025/img/20251125_2_01.jpg)Thailand Car & Motorcycle Marketing Awards 2025 Ceremony(From left to right: Mr. Yodchai Suewatanakul, Division General Manager, Office of Marketing Communications, MMTh; Dr. Nattapol Rangsitpol, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry (Thailand); Mr. Surasak Jarinthong, President of TAJA; Mr. Buddhi Pharsuk, Vice President of TAJA.)(https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsroom/newsrelease/2025/img/20251125_2_02.jpg)The Xforce HEV model premiered in Thailand in March 2025. This compact five-seat SUV was designed based on the concept of being the "best-suited buddy for an exciting life," incorporating an HEV system derived from the brand's renowned plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) technology. It features enhanced fuel economy, eco-friendliness, and powerful acceleration. The model has been in production at the Laem Chabang plant of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereafter, MMTh), the local production and sales company, since March 2025."We are honored to receive these two prestigious awards that acknowledge Mitsubishi Motors' dedication to driving technology, safety, design, and environmental responsibility," said Ryoichi Inaba, president and chief executive officer, MMTh. "We spent several months testing the Xforce HEV model, covering more than 100,000 kilometers across Thailand to evaluate its enhanced durability and driving performance. This recognition is a powerful motivation for us to continue developing even better vehicles for our customers in Thailand."Thailand Car of the Year 2025The Thailand Car of the Year award was established in 2015 by the TAJA. The 2025 selection featured 20 models from 15 brands, all introduced between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025. Following the initial round, the Xforce HEV model was chosen for this highly regarded accolade after advancing to the final round of voting among ten finalists.Pioneer of Thai Auto Export AwardThis award recognizes MMTh for its achievement as the first automotive company to export vehicles manufactured in Thailand to global markets. The company's first export model, the Mitsubishi Lancer Champ, was shipped to Canada in 1988. Since then, MMTh has continued to expand its production and export operations to over 120 countries, reaching a cumulative export volume of more than 5.7 million units to date.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.