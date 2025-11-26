KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has won both the AI Innovation and the Migrate SAP awards at the 2025 Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year presented by Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. This recognition acknowledges Fujitsu's contributions in leveraging Microsoft products to support customer business transformation in Japan through AI and RISE with SAP. This marks the first time Fujitsu has received an award in the AI field from Microsoft.(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/25-01/news-20251125-01a-en.png)The Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year Awards recognizes those partners of Microsoft Japan that have gained the trust of their customers by achieving exceptional results during the past year. These latest accolades mark the 7th consecutive year that Fujitsu has been recognized by Microsoft Japan in these awards.Fujitsu received the AI Innovation Award for its collaboration with Headwaters Co., Ltd., to develop a prototype generative AI solution for Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. This solution enables cabin crew to create reports in a chat format using tablet devices during flights, leveraging Microsoft's AI development tool Azure AI Foundry and Headwaters' small language model (SLM) Phi. This initiative confirmed the potential to streamline report creation tasks. Fujitsu applied its expertise from the Fujitsu Kozuchi AI service to fine-tune "Phi" for specific customer operations. Fujitsu is actively expanding the use of domain-specific SLMs across various industries.Fujitsu received the Migrate SAP Award for its provision of RISE with SAP, premium supplier option via Higher with Fujitsu, a comprehensive cloud ERP solution that extensively utilizes Microsoft solutions, including Microsoft Azure. Fujitsu is the first Japanese company to be a premium supplier for RISE with SAP. The award also acknowledges Fujitsu's driving of innovation for major customers across various industries through the application of its deep knowledge of Microsoft solutions and its extensive experience in operating mission-critical systems.Through Uvance, Fujitsu's business model to solve societal issues, Fujitsu will leverage its strengths in the AI and SAP domains and our collaboration with Microsoft to enable customers' AI transformation and make progress for society.Comment from Hidenori Ito, SVP, Head of Cross Industry Solution Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited:"We are delighted to receive the AI Innovation Award at the 2025 Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year event. This AI Innovation Award marks our first honor in the AI field from Microsoft, and we consider it the result of our dedicated department's ongoing commitment to developing AI technology.Data and AI technologies will continue to play a central role in accelerating value creation for businesses and society. We will further accelerate our collaboration with Microsoft, leveraging its advanced AI technologies and cloud infrastructure. Focusing on generative AI and data utilization, we will build new business models across industries."Comment from Takashi Kiryu, SVP, Head of Cloud & Business Application Unit, Fujitsu Limited:"Following our award as Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year 2024 for SAP RISE on Microsoft Cloud, we are deeply honored to receive the Migrate SAP Award at the 2025 Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year ceremony, recognizing our evolving capabilities and initiatives in the SAP domain.As the first Japanese company to become a RISE with SAP Premium Supplier, we have developed and are advancing the market deployment of the comprehensive cloud ERP solution 'RISE with SAP, premium supplier option via Higher with Fujitsu,' as part of Uvance.Leveraging our strong collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to support the transformation of our customers and society."Comment from Satoshi Asano, Managing Executive Officer, Enterprise Services Group and Partner Group, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.:"We sincerely congratulate Fujitsu Limited on receiving the AI Innovation Award and the Migrate SAP Award.Fujitsu Limited has contributed to the transformation of customers in Japan through initiatives that leverage its long-standing technical expertise and cutting-edge technologies. We look forward to seeing Fujitsu's proven knowledge and achievements in solving complex business challenges extend to other industries and global use cases.Microsoft Japan will continue to strongly support Fujitsu Limited in its journey to achieve further growth as a frontier company in the industry."Fujitsu's cloud solution initiatives continue to be highly regarded, with this being the sixth SAP-related award, following the SAP RISE on Microsoft Cloud award in 2024.To accelerate the development and delivery of innovative cloud solutions that promote customers' sustainability transformation (SX), Fujitsu established a five-year strategic global partnership with Microsoft Corporation in 2023. Currently, both companies are focused on product development and business expansion in the AI field.Additionally, with Microsoft's cooperation, Fujitsu is advancing training and certification acquisition in key solution areas and cloud sales for approximately 28,000 employees responsible for Uvance solution deployment across all regions, including Japan, Europe, Asia, and America. Fujitsu is accelerating AI talent development and is working with Microsoft to conduct intensive AI training across all regions.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsu