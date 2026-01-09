KAWASAKI, Japan, Jan 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has jointly developed a new digital learning platform with Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) to support educational training improvements at JAL's airport sites. The platform, which leverages Fujitsu's digital learning solution Advanced Teaming Experience Service powered by UMU, began full-scale operation in April 2025.Since the initial roll-out, approximately 15,000 employees across roughly 100 locations across the JAL Group have adopted this platform which enables staff to conduct preparatory and review work on their assigned tablet devices. Furthermore, it has significantly reduced the workload associated with managing training participation and certifications, thereby contributing to enhanced productivity among frontline staff.Fujitsu will continue to contribute to the JAL Group's educational improvements through this platform. Furthermore, by applying the knowledge gained from this project, Fujitsu will continuously enhance Advanced Teaming Experience Service powered by UMU and actively promote its deployment not only in the aviation industry but also in other sectors requiring high safety standards and specialized expertise, such as manufacturing. Fujitsu remains committed to supporting organizations in maximizing the effectiveness of their educational improvements and human resource development initiatives by empowering their workforce through learning.Platform featuresThe platform delivers educational content optimized for each JAL Group employee's proficiency level and job responsibilities. Employees can easily access learning content via tablet devices and review the necessary items through training videos even after courses are completed, ensuring a culture of self-directed learning among employees. Furthermore, by digitizing and automating the management of employee training records and qualification information, the platform significantly reduces the workload of education administrators. This allows them to focus on more strategic tasks, such as redesigning educational content and developing human resource development plans.The JAL Group will expand the variety of training at airport sites and also broaden the use of this platform beyond learning to include safety awareness initiatives, promoting mechanisms that support the proactive growth of each employee and the safety and security of flights. Through these efforts, JAL will continue to deepen its human resources and training to contribute to high fundamental quality and productivity.BackgroundThe airport environment is constantly evolving due to the advancement of services through smart airport initiatives and the active participation of diverse talent. However, education has long been designed for uniform, in-person delivery, posing a challenge to provide more flexible learning opportunities that adapt to individual employee circumstances and changing environments. Moreover, to ensure safe and secure flights, the JAL Group has traditionally maintained rigorous management of employees' training status. However, in light of recent work-style reforms and the anticipated decline in the future workforce, JAL decided to transition from manual processes to a more efficient digital system.To address these challenges, Fujitsu collaborated with JAL to analyze the issues and design the operational framework for the digital learning platform. Leveraging Fujitsu's expertise gained from implementing and operating large-scale educational platforms, including those for financial institutions using Advanced Teaming Experience Service powered by UMU, the deployment process, which typically takes about three months, was completed in approximately one month.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.