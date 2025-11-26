

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has announced an agreement to provide up to $150 million to Zipline International Inc. to expand access to life-saving medical supplies, including blood and medicines, reaching as many as 15,000 health facilities across Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda.



The Department of State is supporting Zipline's American-made advanced drone delivery network to provide people in rural areas of these Afican countries who face slow and unreliable logistics with the life-saving medical products they want.



The Trump Administration, in partnership with U.S. and African innovators and policymakers, is advancing cutting-edge technologies that are strengthening health outcomes and enhancing emergency responses to infectious disease outbreaks. This collaboration makes America more prosperous by creating jobs in America and across Africa and safer by preventing the spread of infectious diseases, the State Department said in a pres release.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News