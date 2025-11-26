KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the development of a technology for rapidly and accurately quantifying blue carbon, i.e., carbon absorbed and stored by marine and coastal ecosystems, from seaweed and seagrass, supporting the restoration and conservation of seagrass beds. This innovation, part of Fujitsu's research and development into ocean digital twin technology, significantly accelerates the certification process for blue carbon credits, a key initiative in decarbonization and marine environmental preservation.The newly developed technology enables data collection, measurement, ecosystem recognition, blue carbon quantification, and support for recovery and conservation activities without requiring specialized experts. The system has been validated to measure and recognize with over 85% accuracy and quantify blue carbon in areas exceeding 1 hectare, in 1/100th of the time previously required (i.e., approximately 30 minutes per hectare).The technology's effectiveness was confirmed through the attainment of J-Blue Credit(R) [1] certification, receiving a distinguished 95% accreditation rate.Moving forward, Fujitsu will apply the developed technologies and system to real marine areas. In collaboration with Japanese local governments and businesses, the company will promote their use in seagrass bed restoration and conservation, and J-Blue Credit(R) certification, aiming to achieve nature-positive outcomes. Additionally, Fujitsu will expand the application scope of the developed technologies to include inspections of marine facilities such as offshore wind power generation, which is expected to contribute to decarbonization, and environmental surveys before and after marine construction. By advancing ocean digital twin technology and building partnerships with companies, local governments, and organizations engaged in carbon neutrality and biodiversity conservation, Fujitsu aims to realize businesses that balance environmental preservation and economic growth by 2027.The newly developed technology comprises three core elements:1. Technology for underwater drone autonomous navigation- Technology enabling underwater drones to automatically collect subsea data stably and efficiently, even in strong currents- Drones can maintain a position error within plus-minus 50cm along a specified measurement path, ensuring comprehensive data collection, even near reefs2. Technology for seagrass bed quantification- Technology integrating marine ecology and AI to accurately identify the species and coverage (density) of seaweed and seagrass colonies with over 85% precision, even in turbid waters- Quantification of blue carbon absorption based on species and density using a mathematical model- Technology can cover 80% of Japan's marine areas3. Technology for seagrass bed creation simulation- Technology combining marine environmental science and AI to simulate the growth of seagrass beds- Enables prior verification of restoration and conservation measures by predicting the multifaceted impacts of human intervention (e.g., changes in seawater temperature, installation of artificial structures) and symbiotic relationships with other ecosystemsFigure 1: Ocean digital twin: concept and developed technologies(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/26-01/news-20251126-01a-en.png)Figure 2: Pre-verification of impact through simulation(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/26-01/news-20251126-01b-en.png)Leveraging these technologies, Fujitsu has built an end-to-end system to support the acquisition of blue carbon credits.Utilizing this system, Fujitsu collaborated with the Uwakai Institute for Environmental Biology, the Yoshida Branch of the Ehime Prefectural Fisheries Cooperative Association, and Uwajima Cityto quantify blue carbon in the Uwa Sea. An application for blue carbon credit certification and issuance was submitted to the Japan Blue Economy Technology Research Association. As a result, on October 17, 2025, the project received J-Blue Credit(R) certification with a top-tier 95% accreditation rate for the applied actual area of 1.8 hectares.Fujitsu will showcase its ocean digital twin initiatives, including this system, at the Techno-Ocean 2025 event, held at Kobe International Exhibition Hall (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) from November 27 to November 29, 2025.Figure 3: End-to-end system(https://global.fujitsu/-/media/Project/Fujitsu/Fujitsu-HQ/pr/news/2025/11/26-01/news-20251126-01c-en.png)Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. 