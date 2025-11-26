

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Azrieli Group Ltd. (AZRGF) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled NIS396 million, or NIS3.26 per share. This compares with NIS383 million, or NIS3.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to NIS973 million from NIS839 million last year.



Azrieli Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



