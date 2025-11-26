

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the third quarter, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 1.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slightly slower than the revised 1.2 percent rise in the second quarter.



Mainland-Norway logged a marginal growth of 0.1 percent after rising 0.5 percent a quarter ago.



Data showed that household spending advanced 1.1 percent, while government spending was down 0.1 percent. Gross fixed capital formation dropped 1.3 percent.



At the same time, exports and imports increased 1.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News