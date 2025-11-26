

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.065 billion, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $1.245 billion, or $4.55 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to $12.394 billion from $11.143 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.065 Bln. vs. $1.245 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.93 vs. $4.55 last year. -Revenue: $12.394 Bln vs. $11.143 Bln last year.



