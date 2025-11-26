

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Company (DE) said it expects fiscal 2026 net income attributable to Deere & Company to be in a range of $4.00 billion to $4.75 billion. Net operating cash flow is projected in a range of $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion.



'Looking ahead, we believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the large ag cycle. While ongoing margin pressures from tariffs and persistent challenges in the large ag sector remain, our commitment to inventory management and cost control, coupled with expected growth in small agriculture & turf and construction & forestry, positions us to effectively manage the business and seize emerging opportunities as market conditions begin to recover,' said John May, CEO of John Deere.



Deere & Company reported net income of $1.065 billion for the fourth quarter or $3.93 per share, compared with net income of $1.245 billion, or $4.55 per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter worldwide net sales and revenues increased 11%, to $12.394 billion. Net sales were $10.579 billion for the quarter, compared with $9.275 billion, prior year.



Shares of Deere & Company are down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



