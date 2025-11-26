Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "the Corporation") is pleased to announce the signing of an acquisition agreement with a group of independent prospectors, allowing it to acquire 100% of the rights to the Transterre, Transterre-Ouest, and Candore gold properties (now forming the Terragold Project), located near the municipality of Senneterre, in Abitibi.

The Terragold Project, consisting of 36 mining cells covering an area of 2,060 hectares, is situated in a volcanic geological environment. Gold and silver mineralization occurs in veins associated with the Uniacke deformation corridor, which is approximately 130 meters wide. Historical drilling has intersected various gold zones over a length of approximately 2,500 meters and to a depth of over 450 meters. The mineralized zone remains open both laterally and at depth, suggesting significant potential for extension.

Significant Results (see location on linked map)

GM 14364: J-1: 14.74 g/t Au over 6.70 m (from 2 to 8.70 m)

GM 14364: J-4: 11.51 g/t Au over 8.11 m (from 75.76 to 83.87 m)

GM 14354: J-11: 11.73 g/t Au over 9.97 m (104.27 to 114.24 m)

GM 14364: J-49: 3.45 g/t Au over 27.13 m (301.8 to 329.26 m)

Including: 18.2 g/t Au over 3.86 m (301.82 to 305.79 m)

GM 14364: J-51: 6.36 g/t Au over 15.4 m (447 to 462.4 m)

According to the report described in GM 13299, a trench on gold showing No. 2 exposed a mineralized zone over 8.2 meters. Channel sampling returned the following results:

The lower wall rhyolite, injected with quartz veinlets: 10.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m

The main quartz vein in the upper wall: 17.1 g/t Au over 2.3 m

The adjacent carbonatized zone: 42.2 g/t Au over 4.3 m

The schist (supplementary sample): 1.4 g/t Au over 0.6 m

"The historical exploration and drilling work on the Transgold project was carried out at a time when the gold price, around US$35-40 per ounce, likely did not allow for the economic exploitation of the gold corridor. However, today, with a gold price exceeding CA$5,600 per ounce, this project certainly has economic potential deserving a complete reassessment. This new acquisition will strengthen Bullion Gold's portfolio of gold projects in Abitibi, a region world-renowned for its gold potential," stated the Corporation's CEO, Guy Morissette.

Geological Context and Mineralization

Mineralization is linked to a system of felsic dikes of feldspar and quartz porphyry, silicified and crosscut by locally mineralized quartz veins. These dikes are in contact with basalts also injected with mineralized quartz-carbonate veins. The most significant gold grades are found in the most altered and quartz-veined zones. Most drill holes along this structure have intersected significant gold grades over good widths.

Structural Control and Typology

The vein-type mineralization is associated with the Uniacke Deformation Corridor, which is often interpreted as the extension or a parallel structure of the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone (DPDZ) or the Manneville Deformation Zone, which are associated with several major gold deposits. It likely results from the fracturing of porphyry sills and infilling by gold-bearing quartz veinlets.

This corridor is known to host several historical gold showings and deposits as the sheared and altered rocks provide an excellent physical and chemical environment for gold precipitation.

Work Program

The comprehensive compilation of all historical drilling data, enhanced by three-dimensional (3D) geological modeling, will be a key step in developing the future exploration campaign. This modern technological approach will allow consultant geologists to precisely visualize and analyze the geometry, continuity, and structural controls of the mineralization.

Through this 3D modeling, we will be able to:

Integrate and validate all historical data into a coherent model

Define future drill targets with greater precision

Understand the orientation and plunge of mineralized structures

Identify priority zones along the mineralized corridor

An initial drilling program, planned for winter 2026, will pursue two main objectives:

Verify and confirm the historical mineralized intersections by drilling

Test the potential for extension of the mineralization, both laterally and at depth, beyond the currently known limits

The Corporation plans to initiate this program upon obtaining the necessary permits. This drilling campaign will mark a crucial step in reassessing the potential of the Terragold Project according to modern exploration standards and the current gold price context. The corporation is also considering cleaning and trenching the main zone next spring.

A Project Re-evaluated in a New Economic Context

In the current context of high gold prices, a lower indicative cut-off grade could be considered, which would allow for a substantial resource volume that was not economic during historical work. This modernized approach highlights the potential for an upward re-evaluation of the Terragold Project.

Option Agreement

According to the terms of the agreement with the various prospectors, the Corporation must meet the following commitments:

Transterre Property:

Date Cash Payment ($) Share Issuance ($) Work Expenditures Interest Acquired Upon Signing $10,000 $10,000 $100,000

1st Anniversary $25,000 $25,000 $100,000 51% 2nd Anniversary $50,000 $50,000 $100,000

3rd Anniversary $50,000 $100,000 $100,000 100%

A 2% NSR royalty is also granted to Prospector 1. 50% of this royalty (i.e., 1% NSR) can be repurchased at any time by the Corporation for a one-time payment of $750,000.

A resource-based bonus is also provided: US$1 per gold ounce for any indicated gold resource exceeding 250,000 ounces, up to a maximum cap of US$750,000. This cap applies even if the resource exceeds 1 million ounces.

Transterre-Ouest Property:

Date Cash Payment ($) Share Issuance Interest Acquired Upon Signing $20,000 300,000

1st Anniversary $25,000 500,000

2nd Anniversary $35,000 700,000 100%

The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR royalty on all claims, 50% of which (i.e., 1%) can be repurchased by the Corporation in exchange for a sum of CA$750,000.

A bonus of CA$1 per ounce will be paid starting from 250,000 indicated ounces, as defined by a 43-101 reserve report (Bonus capped at a maximum of CA$750,000 even if there are more than 1 million ounces).

Candore Property

Date Cash Payment ($) Interest Acquired Upon Signing $50,000 100%

These agreements are subject to approval by the Competent Authorities.

Cadillac-Extension

The corporation also announces that it has obtained its ATI permits for drilling and trenching on the Cadillac-Extension project. A drilling program will be established upon receipt of laboratory results from the basal till survey recently conducted on this project. This basal till survey was carried out to verify the presence of several dozen gold grains in a ~10 kg till sample taken at the end of the summer, north of the main Langlade showing (See linked photo).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company primarily working in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), Terragold (Au), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects. The Bousquet project is optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares and $2M in exploration work. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest). The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 Ha) is a VMS project under development, ready to be drilled. The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been noted throughout this project. The main prospects, which are Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi, offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

