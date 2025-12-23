Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it has closed a private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it has issued 2,727,273 units of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.11, for gross proceeds of $300,000.

Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one Flow-Through Share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder to purchase one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement, at a purchase price of $0.13 per common share. Proceeds of the Offering will be use for exploration expenses on the Cadillac-Extension and Terragold projects.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder's fee of 8% in cash ($20,000 total) and issued 181,818 finder's warrants total ("Finder's Warrants") to one (1) arm-length intermediary. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.13 per warrant for a period of 24 months from issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day ending on April 24, 2026. The placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Correction

The Corporation also wishes to issue some corrections to previously released information:

In the press release dated July 2, 2025, the Corporation announced the closing of a private placement and the issuance of 7,590,000 flow-through units at $0.05 per FT Unit, for gross proceed of $379,500. The correct amount of FT Units issued is 7,890,000 for a total gross proceed of $394,500.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company active mainly in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects.

The Bousquet project is optioned to Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which may earn up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares, plus $2M in exploration expenditures. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided (net carried) interest.

The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a drill-ready VMS project under development.

The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project with anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn). Its main prospects - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi - offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278956

Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation