Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is currently preparing an application for a forestry intervention permit in connection with an initial drilling program of approximately 25,000 metres on its Terragold gold project, located near Senneterre, Québec.

This program, scheduled for 2026, follows the receipt of Authorizations for Impact Exploration Work (ATI) covering drilling and stripping activities.

Technical Objectives and Exploration Strategy

The primary objective of this campaign is to collect sufficient geological and analytical data to prepare an initial mineral resource estimate compliant with National Instrument 43-101.

In parallel, the Company is considering a financing of up to $5 million by spring 2026 to support execution of this program. The specific terms of such financing have not yet been determined and will be disclosed in due course.

"Given the current gold price, it appears relatively easier to build an economic gold resource, even at grades below one gram per tonne. Today, half gram of gold is worth approximately US$83, which is roughly equivalent to the average value of one gram of gold in 2024. It is therefore critical to define a near-surface gold resource as quickly as possible," stated Guy Morissette, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Geological Context and Project Potential

The Terragold project is associated with the Uniacke deformation corridor, which extends laterally for more than 2 kilometres and to a depth of approximately 500 metres, as outlined by historical drilling.

The known gold mineralization is primarily hosted within quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusions injected into mafic to intermediate volcanic units. Mineralization is structurally controlled by shear zones and mineralized faults.

The project is accessible year-round via secondary forestry roads and is located near established mining infrastructure.

Reinterpretation of Historical Data

Review of historical work indicates that previous campaigns mainly targeted quartz veins within the porphyry bodies. However, several mineralized shear zones intersected by drilling were not systematically assayed or followed up in detail.

The Company intends to test a geological model incorporating potentially more diffuse and continuous mineralization within porphyry envelopes and shear corridors. An initial interpretation of historical data based on a longitudinal section appears to show a series of gold-bearing lenses plunging approximately 75° to the east.

These lenses may be related to NNE-oriented faults interpreted from SIGÉOM data. A recently completed airborne magnetic and VTEM survey will assist in refining the structural framework, where applicable. Additional targets located within the immediate vicinity of the main zone will also be drill tested.

Regional Analogies

Similar styles of gold mineralization are observed in the Malartic mining camp, associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation zone. Comparable porphyry intrusions are abundant in the former East Malartic, Barnat and Malartic Goldfields mines.

At the Odyssey mine (Agnico Eagle), feldspathic or quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes crosscut volcanic and sedimentary units and are spatially associated with gold zones. Similarly, at the Canadian Malartic mine, porphyry intrusions are common within the system and closely associated with gold mineralization.

In the current gold market environment, lower-grade envelopes could represent targets compatible with a bulk-tonnage mining model, subject to additional drilling results and subsequent economic analysis. Management believes the Terragold zone may host this type of near-surface economic mineralization.

Permit Status

ATI permits authorizing drilling and stripping have been obtained. The forestry intervention permit being sought will allow access to drill areas and preparation of drill pads required for the planned spring 2026 diamond drilling program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior mining exploration company operating primarily in Québec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the following projects:

Bousquet (Au)

Langlade (Cu, Zn, Ag, Au)

Bodo (Cu, Au, Ag, Zn, Ni, Li, Co, Mg)

Terragold (Au)

The Bousquet project has been optioned to Olympio Metals (Oly), which may earn up to an 80% interest in the gold project in consideration for $1.25 million in cash and shares, as well as $2 million in exploration expenditures. Should Olympio fulfill all its obligations, Bullion would retain a 20% carried, undivided interest.

The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a VMS project in development. A drill program exceeding 1,500 m is expected to commence shortly.

The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is at a preliminary exploration stage. Anomalous occurrences indicative of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been identified across the property. The main showings - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami and Didi - present polymetallic potential of VMS and IOCG affinity.

The Terragold project, located in the Senneterre region, has been historically drilled over a cumulative distance of approximately 2 kilometres and remains open in all directions. No exploration work has been conducted since 1984.

