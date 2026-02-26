Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it has received approval from the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests for its upcoming drilling program on its volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project, now designated the Langlade Project (formerly Cadillac Extension).

Highlights

Polymetallic VMS project targeting copper, zinc and silver, with indications of gold potential.

Significant historical mineralization traced over approximately 1,200 m laterally and up to ~900 m vertically.

Drilling program of minimum 1500 m targeting structural extensions of the deposit and infill of untested historical gaps.

New exploration targets to the north and the east, including untested geophysical and geochemical anomalies with gold grain indications.

Helicopter-borne Mag-VTEM geophysical survey to unify historical east-west data and refine priority targets.

2026 Exploration Program

The Company plans to commence its drilling program next weeks. Current geological analyses appear to indicate that the main Langlade showing is located on the SSE limb of a fold nose. The planned program will target the NNE limb of the same structure, a prospective area that could allow for the evaluation of a potential extension of mineralization.



Additional drilling will also be conducted within the main showing to close untested intervals between historical drill holes. This approach is expected to better define the geometry of the mineralization and refine the evaluation of the resource in place.



The Company also plans to verify the potential presence of gold and silver north of the main showing, following anomalies identified through recent geochemical surveys as well as the occurrence of gold grains in the area.



Until then, the Company will undertake a helicopter-borne Mag-VTEM geophysical survey covering the main portion of the property. This survey will link historical geophysical datasets, notably by bridging a significant gap between previous surveys conducted to the east and west of the area and will further refine magnetic and conductive anomalies identified in earlier campaigns. These efforts are intended to improve the overall structural understanding of the project and enhance targeting of priority zones for future work.



The Company expects to receive the results of the geophysical survey prior to the commencement of drilling.

Description of the Langlade Project

The Langlade Project is located in a geological environment favorable to volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. Historical mineralization is associated with semi-massive to massive sulphide horizons enriched in copper, zinc and silver, with gold potential (see images and map in links)

Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

Map 1

Discovered by Cominco following airborne geophysical surveys conducted in the early 1990s, the main Langlade showing was subsequently the subject of few drilling campaigns. These programs outlined mineralization over approximately 1,200 meters laterally and to depths approaching 900 meters. The mineralized horizon occurs at the contact between mafic and felsic volcanic units, a geological setting characteristic of volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits..



Recent compilation of historical data by the Company suggests that the known mineralization may be controlled by a large-scale fold structure, leaving open the possibility of additional lateral and structural extensions that remain partially or entirely untested. Certain historical geophysical and geochemical anomalies also remain insufficiently explored.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior mining exploration company primarily active in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Ag, Au), Bodo (Cu, Au, Ag, Zn, Ni, Li, Co, Mn, Pb) and Terragold (Au) projects.

The Bousquet Project has been optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which may acquire up to an 80% interest in the gold project in consideration for C$1.25 million in cash and shares, as well as C$2 million in exploration expenditures. Should Olympio fulfill all its obligations, Bullion would retain a 20% net carried, undivided non-participating interest.

The Langlade Project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently in development and drill-ready.

The Bodo Project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Ni, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been identified across the property. The main showings - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami and Didi - demonstrate polymetallic, VMS and IOC potential.

Bullion recently acquired the Terragold Project, located in the Senneterre region of Abitibi. The main showing, known since the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length of approximately 2 kilometres and has not been the subject of exploration work since 1984. The mineralized corridor associated with a quartz-porphyry system remains open in all directions. The Company plans to undertake various exploration activities on this project in 2026.

Other Information

