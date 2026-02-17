Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") and it's partner Olympio Metals are pleased to announce that the fourth hole (BO-26-63) of the follow up program at Paquin has intersected multiple occurrences of visible gold, within a 6.25m interval of up to 80% black quartz veining and up to 5% sulphides from 182.75m. Preliminary logging of the core identified multiple grains of visible gold throughout the core in the 6.25m interval with a selection of occurrences shown in Figure 1 and the complete core box shown in Figure 2. The fourth drill hole in the follow up program at Paquin has intersected multiple zones of smoky black quartz veining and significant sulphides throughout the drill hole. The geology team will continue to log and process the drilling at Paquin and incorporate these significant intercepts of mineralisation into the geological model (see in link Figures 1 to 5).

Highlights

Multiple visible gold occurrences have been observed in the fourth drill hole of the current drill program at the Paquin gold prospect of the Bousquet Gold Project

The visible gold in hole BO-26-63 occurs within a 6.25m zone (182.75 - 189.00m) of dark quartz veining with associated sulphides and strong carbonate-chlorite alteration

Further zones of quartz veining, sulphides and alteration have been logged in BO-26-63 (see Table 2)

The current drill program is following up the significant intercepts from the 2025 drilling such as: 6.40m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 183.0m (BO-25-27)7.90m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138.0m (BO-25-28) 1.50m @ 54.20 g/t Au from 235.5m (BO-25-28)



The Bousquet Project is located in Quebec, Canada, on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mineralization.

Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays are due for release in March 2026.

Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:

"We are delighted to see significant visible gold in the fourth hole of our follow up program at Paquin. Hole BO-26-63 has confirmed the potential of the main lode at Paquin. The drill program is ongoing and will keep the market updated as the program progresses.

"The geology team will continue to process and log the core, ensuring that BO-26-63 is prioritised for analysis at the lab."

Bullion's CEO, Guy Morissette, commented:

"A second phase of drilling is off to a great start. We are very pleased to see such a significant gold presence in this area. This confirms the gold potential of the Bousquet project. Our partner Olympio is doing excellent work, and we remain optimistic about the immediate future of this project."

Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior exploration company primarily working in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Cadillac-Extension (Langlade Prospect - VMS), and Bodo (Polymetallic) projects. The Bousquet project is optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which can acquire up to 80% of the gold project in exchange for $1.25M in cash and shares and $2M in exploration work. Bullion would then retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest). The Langlade project (72 claims - 4,127 Ha) is a VMS project under development, ready to be drilled. The Bodo project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been noted throughout this project. The main prospects, which are Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami, and Didi, offer polymetallic, VMS, and IOCG potential.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Table 1: Collar location

Drill hole Easting (NUTM17) Northing (NUTM17) Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth

m m m degrees degrees m BO-26-63 676560.2 5343688 320 330 -56 250

Table 2: Drill log of BO-26-63

Major lithologies FROM TO CODE Descriptions Mineralisation 10.80 163.50 S3 Wacke, grey to greenish, massive, locally ell bedded, fine grained. Moderate carbonatised with local chlorite overprint but preserving the clastic texture. Asp-Py 163.50 220.00 S3,Fld Wacke, grey to greenish, medium grain poorly bedded. Affected by folding, marked by a spaced cleavage. Faulted at the upper contact. Pervasive carbonatisation with chlorite. 5-10% late-tectonic quartz veining with minor carbonate. Asp-Py-Po 220.00 249.00 S3 Wacke, grey to greenish, medium grain poorly bedded. Pervasive carbonatisation with chlorite and minor sericite concentrated in a cleavage sub-parallel to the main foliation. 5% syn to late quartz-carbonate veining with Po stringers. Po Minor lithologies FROM TO CODE Descriptions Mineralisation 38 46.5 VnQz,15% 10-20% dark quartz veinlets and veins, unoriented, chloritised host rock, 3% Asp-Py 3% Asp-Py 97.65 98.9 VnQz,25% 25% dark gray quartz veins late-tectonic with varied orientations. Hosted in chlorite-sericite altered wacke. Asp-Py-Po halos. Asp-Py-Po, 2% 103 107.5 VnQz,10% 10% dark gray quartz veins late-tectonic with varied orientations. Hosted in chlorite-sericite altered wacke. Asp-Py-Po halos. Asp-Py-Po,1% 116.4 126 VnQz,5% 3-5% dark gray quartz veins system, late-tectonic with varied orientations. Hosted in chlorite-sericite altered wacke. Asp-Py-Po halos. Coarse crystalised factured Asp in quartz, finer grain dissemination. Asp-Py-Po, tr. 1% 128 129 VnQZ,5% 5% dark quartz veins, varied orientation late-tectonic irregular patternm. Coarse crystalised factured Asp in quartz, finer grain dissemination. Asp-Py-Po, 1% 163.5 182.75 VnQz,10% 10-15% 1 to 10cm grey quartz veins with minor carbonate, late-tectonic stockwork style, chlorite-sericite halos with disseminated Asp. Asp-Py 182.75 186.25 VnQZ,80% 80% black quartz, micro-brecciated and micro-fractured with strongly sericitised enclaves. Asp, Tr to 5% concentrated in joints. visible gold, up to 0.5% in quartz from 183m. Asp-Py-Au 186.25 189 VnQz,25% 25%, 5 to 25cm black quartz veins with minor carbonate, late-tectonic sub-concordant to the main alteration fabric but late-tectonic. Asp halos. Visible Au, up to 0.01% in quartz from 186.25m. Asp-Py-Au 189 219 VnQz,10% 5-10% 1-3cm, black quartz-carbonate, sub-concordant, stronger carbonatisation. Asp-Py-Po, 2-3%

Abbreviations:

Au gold

Asp arsenopyrite

Py pyrite

Po pyrrotite

