KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the 'Company' or 'CBL'), the listing vehicle of the Banle Group ('Banle' or 'the Group'), is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 'CGMA Excellent Sustainability Award' at the prestigious CGMA Annual Awards 2025. The award was presented at a gala ceremony held on November 26, 2025, in Shanghai.The CGMA Annual Awards are highly respected in the industry, recognizing excellence and innovation in management accounting and business leadership. The "CGMA Excellent Sustainability Award" specifically honors organizations that have demonstrated an outstanding, strategic commitment to sustainable development, successfully integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their core business strategy to create long-term value.After being shortlisted from a competitive field of leading companies, CBL was selected as the ultimate winner for its comprehensive and impactful sustainability initiatives. The judges recognized the Group's holistic approach, which includes setting measurable carbon reduction targets, implementing robust ethical sourcing policies, investing in community development programs, and maintaining transparent ESG reporting. This award affirms CBL's leadership in aligning financial performance with positive societal impact.Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banle Group, commented, "We are immensely honored to receive the CGMA Excellent Sustainability Award' from CGMA. This recognition is a powerful validation of our steadfast belief that long-term business success is inextricably linked to responsible stewardship of our environment and a deep commitment to our social responsibilities. At CBL, sustainability is not a standalone initiative but a fundamental pillar of our corporate strategy. This award is a testament to the dedication of every member of our team who works tirelessly to embed sustainable practices across all our operations."CBL International Limited Wins Prestigious CGMA Excellent Sustainability Award at the CGMA Annual Awards 2025About the Banle GroupCBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistics company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with a one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in 65 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and has been awarded the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.For more information about our Company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com