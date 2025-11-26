

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom will apply a new anti-dumping duty on imports of biodiesel from China.



The Secretary of State for Business and Trade has accepted the Trade Remedies Authority's final recommendation to impose anti-dumping measures against China.



The TRA found that Chinese biodiesel has been dumped in the UK at unfairly low prices, causing material injury to UK producers, including Argent Energy and Olleco.



Following its analysis of the evidence and responses from interested parties to the Statement of Essential Facts, the TRA has confirmed that the application of an anti-dumping measure is in the UK's economic interest and made a final recommendation to apply duties. These duties will help ensure fair competition for UK producers while maintaining a level playing field in the renewable fuel market.



The measures recommended by the TRA are proportional duties of 14.79 percent for the Zhuoyue Group and non-sampled cooperating exporters, and 54.64 percent for all other exporters.



These duties will apply to imports of biodiesel, including fatty-acid mono-alkylesters or paraffinic gasoils obtained from synthesis or hydrotreatment of non-fossil origin in pure form or as included in a blend, excluding sustainable aviation fuel, in pure form or as included in a blend.



The duties came into effect Tuesday.



