Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Surface Metals Inc.("Surface Metals"), according to its news release dated November 25, 2025, has completed a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for the Cimarron Gold Project ("Cimarron Gold Project") in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration upside, with multiple mineralized zones remaining open along strike and at depth. Gold Runner holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron Gold Project.

The validated and digitized database includes 234 historical drill holes totaling approximately 18,066 metres. Nearly 30% of these primarily shallow holes terminate within mineralization, underscoring the potential for expansion through deeper drilling. Significant intercepts include 32.01 metres grading 2.23 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and 56.39 metres grading 0.52 g/t Au. The limited drilling also shows the gold system is open directionally along strike, with indications that the 3 main isolated zones merge at depth.

Steve Hanson, President and CEO of Surface Metals stated in their press release that "Our review demonstrates that the gold system at Cimarron has not been fully tested. The combination of shallow historical drilling and open trends presents a compelling opportunity to expand the known gold mineralization".

Surface Metals plans to initiate a maiden drill program in 2026 targeting high-priority zones identified in the 3D modelling.

Gold Runner CEO, Chris Wensley states, "We are very pleased with Surface Metal's diligent preparation and approach to the Cimarron project and their plans to initiate a drill program on the property in the upcoming season. We look forward to expansion of the resource, and efforts to demonstrate viability of the project."

The reader is reminded that in addition to holding a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron Gold Project, Gold Runner continues to be a shareholder in Surface Metals.

Revised Financing Amount

Further to the Company's press release dated November 24, 2025 regarding the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") the Company announces that the Offering will now be up to 4,600,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.20 per unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $920,000. The other terms of the Company's Offering, initially announced on November 18, 2025 and November 24, 2025, remain unchanged. The Offering is anticipated to close on or about November 28, 2025. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The revision to the aggregate Offering amount is to align with the exception granted by the CSE under Section 4.6(2)(b) of CSE Policy 4 - Corporate Governance, Security Holder Approvals and Miscellaneous Provisions (the "Policy") with respect to the requirement to obtain shareholder approval of such transaction as the Company is issuing more than 100% of its issued share capital on a fully diluted basis in the Offering. The Independent Directors (as defined in the CSE Policies) of the Company constituting a majority of the Board's Independent Directors in a vote in which only Independent Directors participate, have determined that the Offering is in the best interests of the Company, is reasonable in the circumstances and that it is not feasible to obtain security holder approval or complete a rights offering to existing security holders on the same terms.

No insiders, directors or officers will be participating in this Offering.

Qualified Person

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

Chris Wensley

Director and Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and silver properties located in the prolific mining districts of Canada and the USA.

The Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven "world-class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 km south of the "world-class" Round Mountain deposit.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Cimarron project and the accompanying disclosed study by Surface Minerals, acquisition of any properties and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

