

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December boosted sentiment across world markets.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets mostly finished trading with gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased.



Crude oil prices recorded minor gains. Rate cut hopes lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,182.80, up 0.15% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,783.60, up 0.26% Germany's DAX at 23,543.29, up 0.35% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,639.63, up 0.31% France's CAC 40 at 8,066.15, up 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,615.25, up 0.74% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,559.07, up 1.85% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,606.50, up 0.81% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,864.18, down 0.15% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,928.08, up 0.13%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1572, up 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3176, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 156.46, up 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6491, up 0.39% USD/CAD at 1.4088, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 99.78, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.993%, down 0.18% Germany at 2.6651%, down 0.26% France at 3.396%, down 0.29% U.K. at 4.4460%, down 1.09% Japan at 1.807%, up 0.28%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $62.05, up 0.40%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $58.17, up 0.10%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,206.40, up 0.99%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $86,906.62, down 0.55% Ethereum at $2,909.74, up 0.58% XRP at $2.17, down 1.28% BNB at $856.80, up 0.42% Solana at $136.88, up 0.49%



