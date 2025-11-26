AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space welcomes EUMETSAT progress on EPS-Sterna

2025-11-26 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space welcomes the latest update from EUMETSAT's Council, confirming that the new meteorological satellite programme EPS-Sterna has gained the support of 29 of 30 Member States. EUMETSAT has authorised the start of the programme once at least 90 percent of its budget is committed, a threshold the organisation expects to reach before the end of the year.

EPS-Sterna is a constellation of six small satellites operating in polar orbit at any given time, delivering frequent microwave observations of atmospheric temperature, humidity and cloud properties. The system builds on the technology demonstrated by the European Space Agency's Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS), launched in 2024, which serves as the prototype for EPS-Sterna. To sustain operations throughout the programme, satellites will be replaced over time. The first satellites are planned for launch in 2029, and a total of 20 satellites will be procured over the programme's lifetime to maintain continuous operations.

According to EUMETSAT the programme will be initiated and development activities will proceed once the budget threshold is met. ESA will act as procurement agency for the space segment, with OHB Sweden expected to continue as prime contractor for the satellite platforms and system integration. Suppliers, including AAC Clyde Space, participate through ESA-led procurement processes following established procedures.

The core instrument in the constellation is the advanced microwave radiometer developed by AAC Clyde Space's subsidiary AAC Omnisys in Gothenburg. ESA and European meteorological institutions have confirmed its strong performance, including the novel 325 GHz channel. AWS data are already being assimilated into national forecasting systems, demonstrating clear benefits for short-term forecasting, particularly in polar regions.

"This update provides welcome clarity on the progress of the EPS-Sterna programme. The Arctic Weather Satellite continues to perform well in orbit, validating the technology on which the mission is based. We look forward to supporting the programme as it advances through ESA's procurement process," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

In February 2025, AAC Clyde Space announced an order from OHB Sweden to procure long-lead time instrument components for EPS-Sterna. The EUMETSAT statement from today can be found on their website at this link: https://www.eumetsat.int/europe-backs-transformative-polar-satellite-constellation

About the EPS-Sterna Programme

The EPS-Sterna Programme is a new EUMETSAT mission that will develop a comprehensive system, including a constellation of small satellites, launcher services and the ground segment necessary for 13 years of operations. The mission aims to complement microwave sounding observations from Metop-SG and NOAA JPSS polar-orbiting meteorological satellites, improve the accuracy of global Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models by increasing microwave sounding observations, and enhance Nowcasting applications at high latitudes through more frequent microwave measurements. Additionally, it will contribute to climate monitoring by adding to the record of upper tropospheric humidity with increased spatiotemporal sampling.

According to EUMETSAT, the mission is projected to deliver at least EUR 30 billion in economic value across its lifetime, supporting more accurate weather forecasts and better-informed decision-making in Europe.

EPS-Sterna will operate with a constellation of six polar-orbiting satellites at any given time, providing global microwave observations approximately every five hours. To maintain continuous operations over the programme's 13-year lifetime, satellites will be replaced as needed. The initial constellation of six satellites is planned for launch in 2029, and in total 20 satellites will be procured to keep the system operational until 2042.

