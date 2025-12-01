AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space awarded SEK 4.7 million to advance next-generation on-board computer

2025-12-01 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space has been awarded SEK 4.7 million from the ESA Phi-Lab Sweden programme to develop the foundation for its next-generation on-board computer. The work will be carried out by AAC Clyde Space in Uppsala together with its subsidiary Spacemetric in Sollentuna and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. The project builds on the company's flight-proven Sirius computer family and prepares the introduction of Sirius EDGE, a new AI-ready platform for small satellites and UAVs.

The SPEED project brings together AAC Clyde Space's hardware development in Uppsala with Spacemetric's software expertise, supported by KTH's research into specialised low-power chip technology. This combination shows how the Group's vertically integrated model strengthens its ability to develop advanced capabilities entirely in-house. The project runs until the fourth quarter of 2026 and will deliver a laboratory demonstrator for Sirius EDGE.

There is a growing demand for satellites that can process information directly in orbit. Users want faster access to insights while keeping downlink costs and energy use under control. This capability is important for organisations that rely on rapid and reliable information from space, such as Earth observation services, maritime users and security-related operators. For service providers, including AAC Clyde Space, better on-board processing also reduces the need to transmit large volumes of raw data, supporting more efficient and scalable space-based data services. This approach allows satellites to analyse their data on board and send down only what is needed for decision-making.

Sirius EDGE delivers this capability with very low energy consumption, making advanced processing accessible to small satellites for the first time.

"With Sirius EDGE, we are preparing technology that will help satellites make decisions faster and operate more efficiently," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "By bringing our hardware and software teams together, we can move quickly and create solutions that respond directly to what customers are asking for."

The platform is suitable for both civilian and security-related missions, supporting applications across satellites and UAVs. The technology will form part of AAC Clyde Space's portfolio of space products and support the company's long-term strategy to deliver high-value, space-based data services.

About SPEED

SPEED prepares Sirius EDGE, the next step in AAC Clyde Space's Sirius on-board computer family. The project focuses on compact and energy-efficient processing that allows satellites and UAVs to analyse data directly in flight. The programme is funded through the ESA Phi-Lab Sweden programme, with contributions from ESA and Vinnova and national support from RISE.

Key elements include:

ASIC technology optimised for specific tasks, enabling significantly lower energy use compared to general-purpose GPU or FPGA processors.

Edge processing, which means analysing and filtering data on the satellite instead of sending everything to Earth.

A compact design suitable for small satellites, including CubeSats.

Integration with Bluestone, Spacemetric's mature software for handling image data directly on board.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (Symbol: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.