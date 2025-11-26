Lennar Corporation: Lennar Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) ("Lennar") announced today the final results of its previously announced offer to exchange up to 33,298,764 shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) ("Millrose") Class A stock it owns (approximately 20% of the total outstanding Millrose stock) for outstanding shares of Lennar Class A common stock (the "Exchange Offer"). The Exchange Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on November 21, 2025 (the "Expiration Date").

Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer, Lennar has accepted 8,049,594 shares of Lennar Class A common stock in exchange for 33,298, 754 shares of Millrose Class A common stock.

Because the Exchange Offer was oversubscribed, Lennar accepted only a portion of the shares of Lennar Class A common stock that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, on a pro rata basis in proportion to the number of shares tendered. Stockholders who owned fewer than 100 shares of Lennar Class A common stock, or an "odd-lot," who have validly tendered all of their shares, were not subject to proration, in accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offer. All shares validly tendered by eligible "odd-lot" shareholders were accepted. The final proration factor of 8.604228% was applied to all other validly tendered and not validly withdrawn shares of Lennar Class A common stock to determine the number of such shares that were accepted and exchanged for Millrose Class A common stock.

Based on the final count by the exchange agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "Exchange Agent"), the final results of the Exchange Offer are as follows:

Total number of shares of Lennar Class A common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn: 85,296,924

Shares tendered that were subject to proration: 84,518,299

Proration factor: 8.604228%

"Odd-lot" shares tendered that were not subject to proration: 778,625

Total number of shares of Lennar Class A common stock accepted: 8,049,594

Shares of Lennar Class A common stock tendered but not accepted for exchange will be promptly returned to the tendering stockholders. In addition, the Exchange Agent will promptly credit shares of Millrose Class A common in book-entry form to accounts maintained by the Millrose transfer agent for tendering stockholders whose shares of Lennar Class A common stock were accepted in the Exchange Offer. Checks in lieu of fractional shares of Millrose Class A common stock will be delivered after the Exchange Agent has aggregated all fractional shares and sold them in the open market.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as dealer managers for the Exchange Offer. Vestra Advisors, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Millrose.

