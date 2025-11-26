VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Acquires Approximately 4 Million Additional OOB Tokens as Tether's USDT Payment Ecosystem Surpasses US$12 Trillion in Annual Volume

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of approximately 4 million additional OOB tokens from the open market under its US$50 million secondary-market purchase program, part of the Company's broader US$100 million Digital Asset Treasury (DaT) Strategy.

The latest tranche comprised 4,174,603 OOB tokens, acquired at an average price of approximately US$0.24 per token, representing a total investment of US$1 million. This brings VCI Global's total OOB holdings to approximately 254.2 million tokens, further strengthening its position as the largest single token holder and exclusive treasury manager of the OOB ecosystem. The acquisition reflects VCI Global's conviction in the accelerating stablecoin-driven payments landscape and the strategic importance of the Oobit ecosystem.

Stablecoin Era Accelerates: Foundation of OOB Token Value

The expansion is driven by the rapid global adoption of Tether's USDT, now the dominant digital settlement currency across exchanges, merchants, and cross-border payment rails. Key metrics include:

USDT supply: Over US$180 billion in circulation

U.S. Treasury holdings by Tether: Over US$120 billion

USDT transaction volume (2023): Exceeded US$12 trillion, surpassing Visa and Mastercard

Stablecoin settlement throughput: Now outpacing traditional card networks

As stablecoins increasingly become the global standard for digital settlement, Oobit-Tether-aligned and built to enable stablecoin spending-serves as the gateway connecting USDT and future stable assets to real-world merchant acceptance. The OOB token functions as the native incentive, reward, and utility asset powering this ecosystem.

"VCIG's continued accumulation underscores deep institutional confidence in the evolution of the OOB ecosystem. As global stable-payment adoption accelerates, the OOB token will play an increasingly critical role in powering incentives, rewards, and merchant-settlement infrastructure," said Amram Adar, Founder and CEO of Oobit.

OOB Token Positioned for Long-Term Appreciation

VCI Global believes the OOB token is strategically positioned for sustained long-term value growth, supported by the rising global use of USDT and USAT, which continues to fuel transaction volume across Oobit's payment rails. As merchant acceptance and user participation expand, OOB remains the foundational utility token driving rewards, incentives, ecosystem usage, and liquidity optimization.

This value proposition is further reinforced by VCI Global's structured treasury-accumulation strategy, which progressively reduces circulating supply and enhances institutional liquidity depth, laying the groundwork for asymmetric upside.

"These approximately 4 million mark the initial phase of our US$50 million accumulation plan. With USDT surpassing US$12 trillion in annual settlement, OOB is uniquely positioned for long-term appreciation. VCIG remains committed to building one of the most strategically aligned digital-asset treasuries in the market," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

