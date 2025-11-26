Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTDF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") today announced a strengthened strategic focus on prediction markets following the closing of its acquisition of Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. ("Prospect") on November 18, 2025. Prospect's blockchain-powered, free-to-play platform brings DeepMarkit immediate entry into the rapidly expanding sports prediction category, enhancing the Company's consumer-facing portfolio and enabling it to leverage its established capabilities in blockchain technology and tokenization.

"Shareholders have asked us to prioritize businesses with clear user demand and scalable digital economics," said Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit Corp. "Prediction markets check those boxes. With Prospect's technology in-house, we can pursue this opportunity prudently, starting with free-to-play fan engagement, and expand methodically as rules, regulations, and partnerships evolve."

What Are Prediction Markets?

Prediction markets enable users to trade event contracts that pay out based on future outcomes. Participants buy and sell contracts linked to specific events - such as sporting results, elections, or economic indicators - and the price of each contract reflects the market's consensus probability of that outcome occurring.

By aggregating the views and incentives of many independent participants, prediction markets have become a tool for forecasting and real-time sentiment measurement across sectors including:

Sports and entertainment

Politics and elections

Macroeconomic indicators

Corporate and financial events

For shareholders, prediction markets represent a scalable digital business model where technology, data, and user engagement are primary drivers of value creation.

The Rise and Significance of Prediction Markets

Prediction markets have evolved rapidly from niche experiments to increasingly mainstream digital platforms, enabled by:

Growth in online trading and gamified finance

Advances in blockchain, smart contracts, and digital wallets

Rising demand for alternative data and real-time sentiment indicators

Expanding interest in interactive fan engagement across sports and media

Leading platforms such as Kalshi, Polymarket, and Opinion have seen a marked acceleration in activity, with cumulative trading volumes surpassing $3 billion - an indication of growing adoption, liquidity, and product-market fit.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11972/275984_deepmarkit.jpg

[Source: Artemis Analytics]

For DeepMarkit, this evolution presents an opportunity to participate in a global, technology-driven segment that is still early in its adoption curve but already demonstrating meaningful user traction.

DeepMarkit will take a disciplined, compliance-led approach to expansion, focusing on jurisdictions, product structures, and operating models that meet all relevant legal and regulatory requirements.

Strategic Rationale for DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit's entry into prediction markets aligns with its broader focus on scalable software, data, and digital asset infrastructure. The acquisition and new strategic direction aim to:

Leverage the Company's experience in blockchain and tokenization

Build a repeatable, technology-driven platform capable of supporting multiple event categories and monetization structures

Create new data products and engagement tools tied to real-time market expectations

Position the Company in a growing vertical with the potential for global reach and network effects

In the near term, the Company will prioritize free-to-play and engagement-focused offerings while evaluating additional revenue models and market entries in line with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Leadership and Team Aligned with New Strategic Focus

To support its expansion into prediction markets, DeepMarkit has aligned its management and technical resources with its new direction, appointing senior leaders with proven expertise in technology development, operations, and capital markets.

Technology Leadership: Trevor Broad - Chief Technology Officer & Director

As part of the Prospect acquisition, Trevor Broad has been appointed Chief Technology Officer and Director of DeepMarkit. Mr. Broad brings more than 15 years of technology leadership across regulated Fintech and Insurtech sectors, as well as emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. He has extensive experience in systems architecture, infrastructure, and platform development, with full-cycle involvement from design and implementation through to product delivery.

In his role as CTO, Mr. Broad will oversee:

Architecture and scalability of the Company's prediction markets platform

Integration of new product features, including expanded event categories and enhanced user experiences

Implementation of secure, reliable, compliance-supporting systems across the technology stack

Capital Markets & Strategic Partnerships: Sacha Beharie - Head of Capital Markets

DeepMarkit has also strengthened its strategic and commercial oversight with the addition of Sacha Beharie as Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Beharie is a seasoned finance executive with nearly two decades of global capital markets experience, including equities trading, institutional sales, and leadership roles. He previously served as Head of Hong Kong and China Sales Trading at Macquarie Group, leading one of the firm's top APAC equity platforms. Most recently, he was Managing Director of Institutional Equity Sales at Stifel Canada where he advised major asset managers and helped build the firm's equities franchise.

As Head of Capital Markets, Mr. Beharie will support:

Go-to-market strategies and commercial positioning for prediction markets

Development of strategic partnerships across sports, media, data, and technology

Capital markets insight, governance support, and operational guidance as the Company scales

These appointments underscore DeepMarkit's commitment to aligning leadership, engineering, and commercial strategy with its new focus, while maintaining a disciplined, shareholder-oriented approach.

Near-Term Priorities

With its new focus and strengthened team, DeepMarkit's near-term priorities include:

Platform & Product Development

Integrating the acquired technology into a unified platform

Enhancing backend systems, APIs, and user experience

Expanding event categories and market formats suitable for free-to-play and engagement-driven offerings

Compliance & Governance

Maintaining a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction approach to product deployment

Designing platforms and processes that support regulatory, audit, and reporting requirements

Distribution & Partnerships

Pursuing audience-building partnerships across sports, media, and community channels

Exploring co-marketing and white-label opportunities with aligned counterparties

Monetization & Data

Testing non-wagering revenue models, including sponsorships, premium features, and data services

Evaluating additional monetization strategies consistent with regulatory and exchange expectations

Stock Option Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,260,000 incentive stock options under its stock option plan (the "Plan") to officers, consultants and employees. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.41 per common share, with 1,200,000 options having a term of three years and 60,000 having a term of five years. The options are subject to the terms of the Plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Prospect is a sports fan-engagement and prediction-market platform where fans participate in free-to-play sports predictions. Built on the Avalanche blockchain, Prospect's ranking algorithm turns real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets that reward insight, strategy, and community competition. Users predict outcomes, climb leaderboards, unlock achievements, and engage with fellow fans through a competitive experience designed for today's digital sports audience. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Prospect Prediction Markets, a blockchain-powered sports prediction platform that uses a ranking algorithm and gamified mechanics to deliver competitive, free-to-play fan experiences.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects the current expectations or beliefs of management. In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "should," "targets," "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's strategic focus on prediction markets; expected benefits of the recent acquisition; the development, integration, functionality and scalability of the Company's platforms; anticipated business models and monetization strategies; regulatory and compliance approaches; partnership and distribution opportunities; and the expected contributions of the Company's officers, directors and employees, including those named herein.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory, legal and policy developments (including in relation to prediction markets, gaming, securities and digital assets); the ability to successfully integrate and develop new technologies; competition; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; general economic, financial, market and political conditions; and the other risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this news release. DeepMarkit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

